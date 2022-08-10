ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop was suspended 80 games for PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the situation. And now star pitcher Joe Musgrove is giving his brutally honest take on Tatis Jr’s use of PEDs, via Padres writer Dennis Lin.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return

Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million

Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout

Aaron Judge’s remarkable 2022 season has not slowed down one bit. The superstar outfielder is well on his way to securing his first-ever MVP award and putting his name among the best home run-hitting seasons of all time. Judge got to 45 home runs quicker than all but four players in MLB history and is […] The post The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Angels were among the notable sellers at last week’s MLB trade deadline. They decided to part ways with three players, including closer Raisel Iglesias, as they traded him to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for starting pitcher Tucker Davidson and reliever Jesse Chavez. Angels general manager Perry Minasian did not end up […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission

Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cc Sabathia
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Hideki Matsui
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Mike Trout
ClutchPoints

3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Red Sox must make

The Boston Red Sox 2022 season has been utterly confusing. They have spent some stretches looking like one of the best teams in baseball, and others where they look fascinatingly incompetent. It has led to them sitting in last place in the American League East with a 56-58 record. Even with a losing record, the […] The post 3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Red Sox must make appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead

Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize them even further as a top flight organization.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Twins vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/13/2022

The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Angels prediction and pick. Dylan Bundy gets the ball for the Twins, while Reid Detmers goes to the hill for the Angels. Dylan Bundy has a 5.01 ERA. He usually gives up two to three runs per […] The post MLB Odds: Twins vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Japanese#Angels
ClutchPoints

‘I’m going to try and not tear up’: Kevin Kiermaier vocal on harsh reality with Rays future in doubt

Kevin Kiermaier knows very well that his time with the Tampa Bay Rays could very well end after this season, which is why he is preparing himself for that possibility. The Rays center fielder recently underwent hip surgery that officially ended his 2022 season. He is confident he’ll be ready when the 2023 campaign rolls […] The post ‘I’m going to try and not tear up’: Kevin Kiermaier vocal on harsh reality with Rays future in doubt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Trey Mancini’s role for Astros amid Michael Brantley injury update revealed

The Houston Astros originally acquired Trey Mancini to be an extra bat in an already impressive lineup. His goal was to simply smash baseballs all over Minute Maid Park. However, Mancini’s role may have just changed with the recent Michael Brantley injury news. Brantley is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Astros’ GM James Click shared what Mancini’s new role may be moving forward, per Mark Berman.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made

At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘He was always the guy’: David Roberston’s telling admission on Rob Thomson, Joe Girardi with Phillies, Yankees

The Philadelphia Phillies are on their way to making the playoffs. They have the fourth-best record in the National League despite Bryce Harper being sidelined since June. Philadelphia’s turnaround began when manager Joe Girardi was fired in early June. Interim manager Rob Thomson is making a fantastic case to shed the interim tag, as the Phillies have been great under his watch. They are 13-2 in their last 15 games and have a seven-game winning streak.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Top Week 18 Pitcher Streamers

The fantasy baseball season is winding down. Some leagues are already in the playoffs. However, there are still a few more weeks before the majority of playoffs start. So this is the time for managers to buckle down and get their teams ready for the stretch run. Today, we are...
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy