Laurel, MS

Laurel's Loblolly Festival to be held in October

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The annual Loblolly Festival, which celebrates the City of Laurel’s heritage as a sawmill town, will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

There is no entrance fee and the festival will fill the downtown streets from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi

Vendors from several states, artists, crafters and craftsmen will set up shop in the streets. Demonstrations vary from year to year, but a crowd favorite is Dayton Scoggins, who is a chainsaw artist.

There will be a cash prize contest for middle school and high school artists. The art will be on display at the festival downtown.

Click here to become a food, activity, or arts and crafts vendor.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

