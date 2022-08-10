Read full article on original website
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
Indiana farmland prices soar to record highs in 2022
INDIANA – The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey suggests Indiana farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022, exceeding previous highs set in 2021. Statewide, top-quality farmland averaged $12,808 per acre, up 30.9% from the same time last year. The average per acre price of average-quality farmland similarly increased by 30.1% to $10,598. Poor quality farmland prices exhibited the largest increase of 34.0% to $8,631.
State Health Department partners with The Milk Bank to provide milk for Hoosier babies
INDIANA —The Indiana Department of Health has partnered with the Milk Bank to host milk drives to provide donor milk to Hoosiers babies. The infant formula shortage continues to impact families and infant health across Indiana and the rest of the United States. Indiana has been particularly affected by not only shortages in stores and safety recalls associated with Abbott Nutrition, but also breastfeeding rates below the national average.
State, Education Nonprofit building on early education success
INDIANA — Schools are now opening across Indiana, but they are still in need of more teachers and bus drivers, and COVID-19 remains a concern. But thanks to a state partnership, 300 families will be able to circumvent those concerns by getting their children ready for kindergarten right from their own homes.
Twenty five new conservation officers graduate from training
INDIANA – The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of...
FSSA announces pilot program to integrate mental health, addiction peer recovery professionals in Indiana county jails
INDIANA – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support...
The state of Indiana is offering free cybersecurity training to public libraries, state-funded universities, and public schools
INDIANA – The Indiana Office of Technology (IOT) is now offering free cybersecurity training to public libraries, state-funded universities, and public k-12 schools in Indiana. The training offered by IOT will be administered by KnowBe4, a leading company in cybersecurity training for endpoint users. The program offers free training...
