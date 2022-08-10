Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Entitled brats who never learned how to behave like an adult. Great role models for any of their children.
local21news.com
Two Cumberland customers attempt to assault Chipotle employees
Cumberland County — Camp Hill Police were dispatched to a dispute over an incorrect food order at a Chipotle on Trindle Road. On August 6, two customers, one 47-year-old female and one 24-year-old female, had arrived at the restaurant. It was then reported that they came back to the store after receiving the wrong order.
York Postal Worker Indicted After Physically Assaulting Two Co-Workers
HARRISBURG – A York man who works for the U.S. Postal Service has been indicted...
Chambersburg police address Facebook post claiming serial killer is ‘hunting’ there
Chambersburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief because police there say that a social media post claiming that a serial killer was “hunting,” in the area is not true. A post that appeared on a local Facebook page there claimed that a “serial killer of abductor” was “hunting,” in the area and almost took a friend of the individual who made the post.
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
abc27.com
Chambersburg Police warn residents of false information
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are warning residents of a Facebook post that has been circulating on the social media platform. According to officers, it was brought to the department’s attention on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a Facebook user has been posting that there is a serial killer or abductor that is in Chambersburg.
local21news.com
FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man charged with unlicensed dealing in firearms: attorney
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms. Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June...
Man left mom with dementia alone, stole $88K because ‘times were tough’: police
A 63-year-old man stole more than $88,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s, and left her to fend for herself in a hotel room after their home burned down, Cumberland County prosecutors said. The district attorney’s office charged David Bilbay, of Bellefonte, Centre County, with financial exploitation of...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
Children injured in Dauphin County shooting
Swatara Township Police are investigating a Thursday night incident in which two children were shot, police report.
3 People Killed In West Virginia Plane Crash While Flying To Lebanon County: Reports
Three people have died in a plane crash in West Virginia while flying from Indiana to Pennsylvania, authorities told numerous outlets on Thursday, August 11. The single-engine 1980 Piper PA-32-301 tail number N720RP crashed in a wooded area near Campbells Run Road in Metz, West Virginia, WV Metro News reports and FlightAware information confirms.
abc27.com
Ephrata man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot police
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Ephrata has been arrested after he barricaded himself and allegedly threatened to shoot officers during a dispute in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 13. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road...
abc27.com
Police investigating shooting in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are actively investigating a shooting that occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 13. According to police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of North East Street. Police believe this shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act at this time.
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged for mass shooting threat; PSP
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is in prison after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. Pennsylvania State Police say Evan Etzweiler allegedly made threatening statements to harm a woman and her family. Troopers say during their investigation they found Etzweiler “had previously made statements of...
Millersburg man arrested after police investigate threats, find cache of guns
A Millersburg man was arrested on firearms and other charges Friday after a police investigation triggered by threats of violence found he’d lied during an attempt to purchase a handgun last fall. Evan K. Etzweiler, 23, was taken into custody after a search of his residence that uncovered at...
abc27.com
York man indicted for assaulting post office coworkers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM ) – The US Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a York man has been indicted on assault charges. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police Troop L holding Camp Cadet
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, which covers Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties, will be holding Camp Cadet from Sunday, Aug. 14 to Saturday. Aug. 20. The camp will be held at Camp Manatawny in Douglassville. The camp is a police-oriented summer camp for...
abc27.com
Dozens scammed in Harrisburg car seller’s multi-million mile odometer tampering scheme; PSP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of car buyers in the Harrisburg area were allegedly scammed in an odometer tampering scheme that involved over four million miles rolled back on vehicles sold online. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a family in Harrisburg was involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook...
