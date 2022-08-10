Former GA high school coach indicted on 22 charges after arrest for sexual exploitation of children

Bryant Miles Benson

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia band director and golf coach has been indicted on 22 counts after he was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children, WGXA reports.

Bryant Miles Benson was arrested in Monroe County on Dec. 30, 2021. He worked at Mary Persons High School for at least four years prior to his arrest.

Benson was arrested after someone reported that he had exchanged sexually explicit material with a juvenile who had been his student at the high school.

In documents obtained by WGXA, Benson is accused of sending explicit videos and pictures to a student, enticing minors into taking explicit pictures and videos of their bodies on multiple occasions and exchanging multiple messages describing sexual acts with a minor. Documents reveal he also sent videos of his genitalia to a minor. The events happened between August 2020 and December 2021, according to documents.

Benson was indicted Tuesday on 22 charges including sexual exploitation of children, electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors, sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree and illegal use of communication facility. He also faces a charge in connection with text messages he sent to try to obtain controlled substances.

