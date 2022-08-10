Read full article on original website
Mizzou Athletics launches new ticket program
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics launched a one-of-a-kind ticket program where both students and athletes can earn a profit on Friday afternoon. The new initiative will allow students to make money selling single-game tickets to any sporting event on campus. Students who sign up will earn 20 percent commission on any ticket sold. The program includes all sports on Mizzou's campus including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and more.
Former MU linebacker named assistant AD/NIL
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics named former Tiger linebacker Brandon Lee the first-ever assistant athletic director for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), on Thursday. Lee played for MU 2014 to 2018, finishing his career with more than 120 total tackles, including seven for a loss. Off the gridiron, he also served in the SEC's leadership council, as he attended the 2018 NCAA convention.
Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair
Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
Some Columbia Public Schools sports teams asking for drivers for athletic events
Some Columbia Public Schools sports teams are asking for help to get kids to and from athletic events this year. The post Some Columbia Public Schools sports teams asking for drivers for athletic events appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability
Even in metropolitan areas, such as Columbia, access is not always reliable. The post More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos
“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Gov. Parson appoints former Columbia mayor to state commission
Gov. Mike Parson announced the former Columbia mayor and another man were appointed to the State Highways and Transportation Commission. The post Gov. Parson appoints former Columbia mayor to state commission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple people involved in Central Missouri Honor Flight injured in crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple people were injured in a crash Friday night that involved several motorcycles. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the traffic crash happened at 9:32 p.m. on I-70 Westbound at Cedar Creek. In a Facebook post from the CentralMo Honor Flight Riders,...
Wreck slowing traffic on I-70 near Boone/Callaway County line
A crash has slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 near the Boone/Callaway County line. The post Wreck slowing traffic on I-70 near Boone/Callaway County line appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County prosecutor wants refocus on shootings, homicides
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's new prosecutor wants the office to refocus its efforts on investigating and pursuing shooting and homicide cases. Roger Johnson said the 14 lawyers that make up the Boone County Prosecutor's Office have 26 homicide cases to deal with right now. Each one of them, Johnson said, compounds the work the office already has to do with prosecuting other crimes.
Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail
Columbia man charged after hitting a man on a phone at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Victim at MU Hospital after JCMO shooting
A shooting victim is in serious condition at University Hospital in Columbia after a Jefferson City attack Thursday afternoon. Police say the 46 – year old man was shot during what they term a ‘family disturbance’ at an apartment on Ventura Avenue. A 30 – year man was arrested. Investigators say the victim is thought to have been involved at an earlier domestic assault at the home. No one else was hurt.
Multiple people injured in motorcycle crash in Callaway County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Multiple people were injured Friday night after a crash involving several motorcycles. Those involved in the crash, were veterans of the Central Missouri Honor Flight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on I-70 Westbound at Cedar Creek in Callaway County just after 9:30 p.m. The Central Missouri Honor Flight's The post Multiple people injured in motorcycle crash in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Burglars chop a hole to get inside an Ashland drug store
The hunt is on for burglars who hit an Ashland Pharmacy. Police say the burglars cut a hole into the Kilgore’s Pharmacy early Thursday morning. Jefferson City Police later spotted the suspects’ car and chased it. The suspects bailed out and ran from the scene. They’re still on the run. No one was hurt in the chase.
Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
A Jefferson City man is accused of raping a person under the age of 17. The post Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
