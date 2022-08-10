ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lighting strike believed to be cause of Brunswick County house fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It’s the second home in less than three weeks to catch fire as a result of lighting in Calabash. According to the Calabash Fire Department, just before 2:30 p.m. Friday fire crews arrived at a Moultrie Drive home in the Brunswick Plantation subdivision where flames could be seen shooting from the side of the one-story residence.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Summer Safety Saturday held at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running errands in the summer with little ones can add stress to parents. That’s why the Safe Kids Cape Fear Coalition hosted ‘Summer Safety Saturday’ at the main entrance of Independence mall in Wilmington. Per the Coalition, the event was held to “Provide...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolivia, NC
Brunswick County, NC
Government
County
Brunswick County, NC
WECT

Wilmington City Council to consider funding for digital education program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider an agreement to use $2.5 million in ARPA funding to create digital education program at their meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The project, called “DigitalBridge,” would be focused on giving digital skills and education to underserved populations. The city would...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Kure Beach to consider revised, more specific panhandling ordinance

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council will consider an amendment to their soliciting and panhandling ordinance at their meeting on Monday, August 15. The new ordinance would remove the permits currently required by the law while restricting soliciting in more scenarios and adding a fine. Currently,...
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Preservation work on Wrightsville Beach bridge to resume next week

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will resume preservation work on the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach next week. The NCDOT will close the bridge to traffic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. During this closure, crews will install lane shifts. The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. the following day.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Hazardous Waste Disposal#Commercial Waste#Urban Construction
WECT

NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection

Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres. Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child. Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child. Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres. Wildfire at...
coastalreview.org

Coastal Land Trust acquires milelong Cape Fear River tract

The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 265 acres along more than a mile of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County. The organization, which serves 31 counties in the coastal plain, said Wednesday that it would transfer the property in East Arcadia, just north of Riegelwood, to the state for management by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as part of the Whitehall Plantation Game Lands.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WECT

Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning. Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway. More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade,...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

Section of Oakley Road to close for two weeks for pipe replacement

WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Parts of Oakley Road in New Hanover County will be closed for approximately two weeks starting Monday, August 15. The North Carolina Department of Transportation writes that the closure will allow for crews to replace a drainage pipe. The section closed is between the two halves of the Oakley Loop Road, which will act as a detour.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine is an anesthetic that has been […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy