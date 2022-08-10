Read full article on original website
Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
Lighting strike believed to be cause of Brunswick County house fire
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It’s the second home in less than three weeks to catch fire as a result of lighting in Calabash. According to the Calabash Fire Department, just before 2:30 p.m. Friday fire crews arrived at a Moultrie Drive home in the Brunswick Plantation subdivision where flames could be seen shooting from the side of the one-story residence.
Summer Safety Saturday held at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running errands in the summer with little ones can add stress to parents. That’s why the Safe Kids Cape Fear Coalition hosted ‘Summer Safety Saturday’ at the main entrance of Independence mall in Wilmington. Per the Coalition, the event was held to “Provide...
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
H2GO receives $400,000 in grants to prepare for increasing growth, demand
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Northeastern Brunswick County continues to grow at a rapid rate, and Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO was recently awarded $400,000 to help keep up with that growth. The funding was from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ), Division of Water Infrastructure for...
Wilmington City Council to consider funding for digital education program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider an agreement to use $2.5 million in ARPA funding to create digital education program at their meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The project, called “DigitalBridge,” would be focused on giving digital skills and education to underserved populations. The city would...
Kure Beach to consider revised, more specific panhandling ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council will consider an amendment to their soliciting and panhandling ordinance at their meeting on Monday, August 15. The new ordinance would remove the permits currently required by the law while restricting soliciting in more scenarios and adding a fine. Currently,...
Preservation work on Wrightsville Beach bridge to resume next week
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will resume preservation work on the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach next week. The NCDOT will close the bridge to traffic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. During this closure, crews will install lane shifts. The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. the following day.
NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection
BCSO Marine Patrol Unit receives award for removing abandoned boats
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The hard work of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit hasn’t gone unnoticed. FSgt. Jake Zaludek and the Patrol Unit was one of many recipients of the North Carolina Coastal Federation’s Pelican Awards. A ceremony was held last Saturday evening...
North Myrtle Beach responds to federal lawsuit filed by Cherry Grove business
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The city of North Myrtle Beach has responded to a federal lawsuit filed by a Cherry Grove business in recent court documents, alleging that the beach equipment provider has turned its “ongoing” ordinance “violations” into a marketing tactic. Cherry Grove Beach...
Coastal Land Trust acquires milelong Cape Fear River tract
The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 265 acres along more than a mile of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County. The organization, which serves 31 counties in the coastal plain, said Wednesday that it would transfer the property in East Arcadia, just north of Riegelwood, to the state for management by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as part of the Whitehall Plantation Game Lands.
‘We are all working on this’: County leaders address concerns with homelessness in the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a recent sexual assault involving a homeless man and homeless woman, leaders in the community are addressing concerns about what they call a growing problem of homelessness. New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays said that city and county leaders have been working on a solution...
Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning. Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway. More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
Section of Oakley Road to close for two weeks for pipe replacement
WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Parts of Oakley Road in New Hanover County will be closed for approximately two weeks starting Monday, August 15. The North Carolina Department of Transportation writes that the closure will allow for crews to replace a drainage pipe. The section closed is between the two halves of the Oakley Loop Road, which will act as a detour.
Carolina Beach Planning Commission recommends zoning proposal for four-story hotel
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously reccomended approval for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11. Next, the request will go to the Carolina Beach Town Council for final approval. The project comes from the developers of The...
Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine is an anesthetic that has been […]
NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home. According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring company...
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11. “It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in...
