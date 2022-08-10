Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Wake County deputy killed in line of duty, officials search for shooter
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina are trying to determine who fired the shots that killed a sheriff's deputy along a dark highway late Thursday night. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said that the deputy was fatally wounded after 11 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s spokesperson Eric Curry said...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: 1 person injured in Wednesday night shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot late Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released. Police believe the shooting...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Blind Tiger concert venue stays open despite recent fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger is staying open, despite the July 31 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old. The bar and music venue hosted an event Thursday evening and had planned to hold another show Friday night. The Friday night show was confirmed to be canceled by a band...
WXII 12
Editorial: Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is charting a new course
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chief Catrina Thompson is retiring from the Winston-Salem Police Department and is setting off to serve as a U.S. Marshal. Thompson has been nominated to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina, according to the White House news release. The recent round of nominations also includes Terry Burgin, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina, and Glenn McNeill, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
WXII 12
Educator Warehouse helps hundreds of Forsyth County teachers during open house
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Parkland high school teacher Rodolfo Angat is both excited and anxious going into the school year. He spent Saturday roaming through the rooms at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Educator Warehouse, picking up all kinds of supplies to ensure the success of his students. "Pencils, binders, and...
WXII 12
Lexington man pleads guilty to embezzling millions from company
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man accused of embezzling millions of dollars from a High Point company pleaded guilty to wire fraud. WXII 12 Investigates, obtained court documents revealing Samuel Mouzon, worked as a chief financial officer for more than 20 years, at an unnamed company. It also revealed that he became the sole authorized signer on one of the bank accounts after the death of the company’s founder.
WXII 12
Back to school: How area districts are making changes to keep schools safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s almost time for kids to head back to school. As students are getting ready, so are schools and many in the Piedmont Triad area are making safety improvements. Three large districts in our area, Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Alamance/Burlington Schools and Guilford County Schools...
WXII 12
Freshmen move into Winston-Salem State University
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Heading off to college for the first time can be exciting, but also a little scary. That's why Winston-Salem State University staff members want to ensure parents that students will be in good hands this upcoming school year. Today is move-in day for freshmen on WSSU's...
WXII 12
Dash cool off Hot Rods with 4-2 win
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash hosted the Bowling Green Hot Rods for a Marvel-themed Friday night game at Truist Stadium. Behind solid pitching and modest, but consistent offense, the Dash secured a 4-2 win over the Hot Rods. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
