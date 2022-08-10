ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Poorly insulated homes will spend almost £1,000 more on gas, study says

By Helena Horton Environment reporter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lL2yT_0hBwcxxQ00
Thermal image on a residential building Photograph: ivansmuk/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poorly insulated homes will have to pay almost £1,000 more than others on their energy bills this winter, according to research by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

The analysis found that homes rated band F on the energy performance certificate (EPC) system are likely to have a gas bill £968 higher than a home rated EPC band C.

Those that are rated band D will have to pay £420 more for their gas compared with the higher rating.

The dual-fuel price cap has been forecast to reach £3,958 this winter, which will plunge many households into fuel poverty.

Related: How much could insulating Britain save the average home?

The government has been criticised for not taking action to get homes insulated. Not only would this help the country reach net zero carbon emissions, it would also have saved households from higher energy costs.

Jess Ralston, senior analyst at ECIU, said: “These stark differences between highly insulated and poorly insulated homes show the real-world impacts insulation could have in time to dent exorbitant bills this winter. The most vulnerable, such as the elderly, tend to live in colder homes and these are the groups that are being placed at risk by inaction from the government on energy efficiency.

“The Energy Company Obligation insulation scheme has worked well and is knocking at least £600 a year off the bills of fuel poor households, but government is non-committal on doing more. We have to consider security of supply too, but more UK gas won’t come online anytime soon, so insulation is our best bet to shield us from the whims of [Vladimir] Putin and lower bills during this cost of living crisis and each year after.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Industry leaders have called on the government to act, with the chief executive of the Building Research Establishmenton Wednesday calling for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to put out insulation plans.

Gillian Charlesworth said: “Setting out a clear, long-term strategy to retrofit the UK’s buildings will not only ensure we continue to deliver the net zero strategy, but it will also bolster our energy security by lowering demand for natural gas.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Colbert on Trump investigations: ‘It’s always what you thought but worse’

Stephen Colbert was “still all hot and bothered about that FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago” on Wednesday evening, he said on the Late Show. “Turns out my kink is consequences.”. The surprise FBI search of Trump’s private residence in Florida, for which they had a search warrant, was part of a long-running investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House. “Spoiler: he did. We already know he did,” Colbert said.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Natural Gas#Gas Prices#Energy Security#Britain#Photograph#Epc#Eciu
The Guardian

Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch finalise divorce

Jerry Hall is expected to receive tens of millions of pounds and a £11m Oxfordshire mansion as part of her divorce settlement with the billionaire Rupert Murdoch. The couple have this week concluded proceedings, less than two months after they separated. As part of the settlement, it has been reported that Murdoch will give Hall Holmwood House, a sprawling Georgian country estate between Reading and Henley-on-Thames.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Liz Truss is easy to mock, but she could do more damage than Boris Johnson ever did

Liz Truss loves maths. She loves it so much that she used to fire mental arithmetic questions at civil servants during meetings, and once told an audience of female high-flyers that her best advice for their ambitious daughters was to study the subject. She loves maths so much, indeed, that she approaches political decisions like an equation to be solved. The maths professor’s daughter works methodically through every possible option, including some that others would consider beyond the pale; she likes to test every argument, sometimes to exhausting lengths. (As one of her aides used to joke: what’s the difference between a rottweiler and Liz Truss? A rottweiler eventually lets go.) Her logical, dispassionate mathematician’s approach makes her a formidable negotiator and an unsentimental strategist, swift to abandon positions that no longer serve her.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Truss may stop high earners getting £400 energy bill payments, ally hints

One of of Liz Truss’s key ministerial allies has hinted she might stop wealthy people receiving the £400 energy bills payout coming from the Treasury later this year. The chief secretary to the Treasury, Simon Clarke, said he found it “pretty odd” that high earners would benefit from the payments, which were announced in May by Rishi Sunak, the then chancellor, as part of a £15bn energy support package.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

400K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy