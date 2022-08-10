ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

MSNBC

Mississippi's got issues

A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Former Mississippi DPS Commissioner David Huggins dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the former Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), David Huggins, passed away. He was 74-years-old. According to DPS officials, Huggins died on Wednesday due to health complications. The Biggersville native started his career in the early […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

AARP hosts ‘Walk with a Doc’ to encourage better health in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Justin Turner sent out a call to action for Mississippians to get up and get moving. “We are challenging everyone, every Mississippian, to take on the ownership to say this is my Mississippi, this is my health, and I want to do everything I can to make things better for myself, my family, and friends,” said Dr. Turner.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River

The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS - Three-Car Collision Shuts Down Halls Ferry Rd and N. Frontage Rd

Vicksburg, MS (August 07, 2022) - Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the scene of an injury collision involving three vehicles on Tuesday, August 2nd. The crash occurred at about 11:00 a.m. when three vehicles, one of which was an SUV, collided at the intersection of North Frontage Road and Halls Ferry Road in Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
wcbi.com

Former Chief of Mississippi Highway Patrol has died

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has died. The MHP announced the death of David Huggins this afternoon. Huggins served as Chief of the Highway Patrol under Governor Ray Mabus from 1988 until 1992. In 2000, he...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Better Men Society holds Youth Crime Summit in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a dozen young people from around Jackson gathered on the lawn near Smith Robinson Road to take part in Better Men Society’s first youth summit. “God has called his people for such a time as this to pray for the city of Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
#Ridgeland Police
WJTV 12

Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Stopping the cycle of violence. That topic took the limelight Saturday at a teen summit in Vicksburg. The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation hosted the conversation to get the community together to talk about ways to work together to fight violence. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Chamber pens letter on city’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership sent a letter to local, state and congressional leaders regarding the City of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A citywide boil water notice was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. The city issued its own notice the next day due […]
JACKSON, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
LONG BEACH, MS
wtva.com

List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Deputy injured, suspect arrested in Warren County chase

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County deputy was injured during a chase that landed the suspect in jail on Friday, August 12. Vicksburg Daily News reported the deputy tried to stop a Grand Marquis that was driving south on Fisher Ferry Road around 11:00 p.m. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase headed […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

The night a gas line rupture wreaked havoc in a small Mississippi town

SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine driving home from work or sitting and relaxing in your backyard with family or simply taking an evening stroll and, suddenly, you feel lightheaded, dizzy, and eventually collapse... sounds like a movie?. Residents of the small town of Satartia in Yazoo County say this is...
SATARTIA, MS

