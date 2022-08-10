Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MSNBC
Mississippi's got issues
A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
Former Mississippi DPS Commissioner David Huggins dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the former Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), David Huggins, passed away. He was 74-years-old. According to DPS officials, Huggins died on Wednesday due to health complications. The Biggersville native started his career in the early […]
WLBT
AARP hosts ‘Walk with a Doc’ to encourage better health in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Justin Turner sent out a call to action for Mississippians to get up and get moving. “We are challenging everyone, every Mississippian, to take on the ownership to say this is my Mississippi, this is my health, and I want to do everything I can to make things better for myself, my family, and friends,” said Dr. Turner.
Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River
The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Three-Car Collision Shuts Down Halls Ferry Rd and N. Frontage Rd
Vicksburg, MS (August 07, 2022) - Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the scene of an injury collision involving three vehicles on Tuesday, August 2nd. The crash occurred at about 11:00 a.m. when three vehicles, one of which was an SUV, collided at the intersection of North Frontage Road and Halls Ferry Road in Vicksburg.
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
wcbi.com
Former Chief of Mississippi Highway Patrol has died
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has died. The MHP announced the death of David Huggins this afternoon. Huggins served as Chief of the Highway Patrol under Governor Ray Mabus from 1988 until 1992. In 2000, he...
WLBT
Better Men Society holds Youth Crime Summit in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a dozen young people from around Jackson gathered on the lawn near Smith Robinson Road to take part in Better Men Society’s first youth summit. “God has called his people for such a time as this to pray for the city of Jackson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
theclintoncourier.net
7 Important Gun Law Differences Between Mississippi and Other States
Buying a gun in the state of Mississippi isn’t as hard as other states, but if you choose to travel with your firearm or move to another state, you may not have the same rights. For this reason, it’s crucial to understand how Mississippi gun laws change when you cross state borders.
WLBT
‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Stopping the cycle of violence. That topic took the limelight Saturday at a teen summit in Vicksburg. The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation hosted the conversation to get the community together to talk about ways to work together to fight violence. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones...
WLBT
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson Chamber pens letter on city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership sent a letter to local, state and congressional leaders regarding the City of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A citywide boil water notice was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. The city issued its own notice the next day due […]
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
WLBT
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has released dashcam footage of an incident involving a state trooper that occurred in McComb, Mississippi, on August 5. This after a video of the incident went viral, with the family claiming “violent behavior” on the trooper’s part....
WLBT
Amazon opens first robotics sortable center in Mississippi in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon’s Madison County site is up and running. Around 800 folks are already working but they’re still hiring. A big takeaway? No packages leaving the Madison County site will be coming straight to your doorstep. But they will leave here with the label that has your name and address.
wtva.com
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
Deputy injured, suspect arrested in Warren County chase
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County deputy was injured during a chase that landed the suspect in jail on Friday, August 12. Vicksburg Daily News reported the deputy tried to stop a Grand Marquis that was driving south on Fisher Ferry Road around 11:00 p.m. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase headed […]
WLBT
The night a gas line rupture wreaked havoc in a small Mississippi town
SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine driving home from work or sitting and relaxing in your backyard with family or simply taking an evening stroll and, suddenly, you feel lightheaded, dizzy, and eventually collapse... sounds like a movie?. Residents of the small town of Satartia in Yazoo County say this is...
Comments / 0