FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Dellwood family fights Alzheimer’s with wine and fashion
DELLWOOD, Minn. — Arlie Peltier lived generously, loved fiercely and dressed fashionably. In fact, Arlie’s family first realized something may be wrong when her fashion sense started to fade. “She put on a summer outfit in the middle of winter. Put something on inside out,” her husband, Ron...
River Falls Journal
Weekend planner: Festivals, music and nature on tap for week
On Saturday, Aug. 13, the annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day will celebrate the historic Yellowstone Trail in Hudson and across St. Croix County. Auto enthusiasts and history lovers are in for a treat with three different car shows and history displays. Come see the autos at Lakefront Park and on...
fox9.com
Mall of America turns 30
One of America’s most recognizable landmarks turns 30-years-old today, and is hosting a day of giveaways to celebrate. FOX 9’s Shayne Wells gives you the latest from Bloomington.
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South Of The Duluth – Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
Grow with KARE: Are you overwatering?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In the summer heat, we gardeners are usually pretty good about watering our veggies and flowers. But could you be watering too much? Maybe. Here are some things to consider. The soil that grows our plants is a complicated web of nutrients, microbes and water...
Tragic barn fire sheds light on animal abuse in Minnesota
Earlier this summer, 200,000 hens died in a massive fire at Forsman Farms, an egg farm in Wright County. The birds trapped inside the barn suffered excruciating deaths, their flesh melting away as they frantically searched for a way out of their cages. Tragic barn fires like this one are...
NBC26
Pay-what-you-can restaurants want everyone to afford to eat
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Bright and early in the day, the kitchen comes alive at Provision Community Restaurant. “A vegetable tofu dish with curry that's going to be served on rice,” said Kenny Beck. “[They’re] working on a fruit crisp and then making a salad as well.”
Try an "underground drink" at these six Twin Cities speakeasies
The "secret" speakeasy is growing in popularity again in the Twin Cities as people search for a unique way to enjoy a drink.The big picture: Speakeasies, which are "underground" venues inspired by illegal bars during the Prohibition era, traditionally serve craft cocktails and small plates at a higher price point, and are "hidden" inside existing venues.What's happening: Established Twin Cities restaurants like Billy Sushi are revamping their underground spaces to join the trend and some restaurateurs are now making them a staple of their newest haunts. Twin Cities chef Ann Kim opened bonus bars tucked into both Young Joni in Northeast...
fox9.com
Three trees planted in north Minneapolis to honor three children shot last year
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been more than a year since gun violence in north Minneapolis touched the lives of three families. Three children were shot in just a few weeks last year, and only one of them survived. But on Saturday, the community came together to honor them by planting three trees in their names.
New purpose for retired race horses
SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races. The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
fox9.com
Grain Belt Building to become new event center 'The 1893'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The historic Grain Belt Brewery offices in Northeast Minneapolis will be turned into an event center this fall. The 1893 will be located at 1215 Marshall Street, Entourage Events Group announced Thursday. When complete the 129-year-old building will be transformed into an "event facility featuring the latest in hospitality amenities over multiple levels."
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: Newly updated lake home for sale in Cannon Falls
This lake home has a lot to offer. The home includes a brand new master bath, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the updated kitchen and a large gas fireplace in the main level family room. The home offers great views of Lake Byllesby and local bluffs. The home...
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Best Minnesota Restaurant for Outdoor Seating 90 Minutes from Rochester
During the summer months, outdoor dining is a must whenever possible. We don't get warm weather here for very long! There are plenty of great outdoor dining spots around southeast Minnesota and Minnesota in general but one restaurant, in particular, has been declared to have the best outdoor dining in the state.
Hastings Star Gazette
PHOTOS: Hastings house for sale feels like a private retreat
This country oasis is only minutes from the Twin Cities. The property comes with pristine grounds lined with perennial gardens, a vegetable garden, a raspberry patch and a salt water in-ground pool. Impressive features in this home include rustic hickory custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a Bertazzoni induction cooktop, black...
One killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead after an ATV crash Friday evening in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. in Monroe Park. Police say the driver was the lone person on the ATV. Officials are continuing to...
Live Next To A Century-Old Grain Elevator In Minnesota
Are you in the market for a house without neighbors? Well, this could be an answer for you if you really think about it. Ha!. A home on the market in Minneapolis is located right next to a nearly century-old grain elevator! How cool is that? It provides a pretty cool backdrop when you're standing in the yard.
Three places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities
Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are three places to try the trending drinks. What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is 5 milligrams of THC. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol. 🍋 Indeed Brewing: The “Two Good” has 2 milligrams of THC and 2 milligrams of CBD, a hemp-derived ingredient that doesn’t get you high. The lavender lemon sparkling drink is available at the taproom now, but only to-go. 🍎 Minneapolis Cider Company: "Trail Magic," a seltzer with “hop water” and berry basil flavors, contains 3 milligrams of THC. Find the cans at the taproom and in liquor stores now around the Twin Cities. 🍍 Wild Mind Ales: For those looking to try a full dose, the “WLD WTR Infusions” is a pineapple, orange and cherry sparkling water with 5 milligrams of THC. Available hopefully by next week, the brewery told Axios.
Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
