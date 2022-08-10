ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclist injured in hit-and-run near Syracuse Street in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G20yb_0hBwcgCJ00

A bicyclist was was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash with a vehicle near Syracuse Street on Wednesday morning, Denver Police Department tweeted .

According to DPD, police responded to the crash in the area of E 13th Ave and Syracuse.

A driver in a medium blue Ford Explorer SUV was involved in the crash with the cyclist and left the scene. Police say the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver-side mirror.

The Ford was last seen traveling westbound on 13th.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

