Auburn, MA

South Carolina Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Auburn

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v86DX_0hBwcXCe00
Reginald F. Neville Photo Credit: Facebook/Auburn Police Department

A man from South Carolina who was in a boatload of trouble thought he could escape to Massachusetts – he thought wrong.

A State Police officer acting on a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) noticed a 2009 blue Hyundai Tucson driven by Reginald Neville, of Myrtle Beach, Auburn Police said on Facebook on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Neville was wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during rape out of Horry County, police said. The officer eventually stopped Neville in a parking lot where he surrendered peacefully.

He will be arraigned as a fugitive on Wednesday morning and will later return to South Carolina for his original crimes, police said.

