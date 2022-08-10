ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austell, GA

Two teens charged in Austell apartment shooting

By , criggall, Monica DeLancy
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zx0jI_0hBwcVRC00
Cobb County Police Department logo.

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested and charged for the Tuesday shooting of a woman at an Austell apartment complex, Cobb police said.

Joshua Cogan and Isaiah Jones, both of Austell, are accused of robbing and shooting 18-year-old Trinity Patterson at Silver Creek Apartments on Riverside Parkway around 3 p.m.

Patterson was found in her apartment with at least three gunshot wounds, police said. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for her injuries, where she is currently recovering.

Community activist Monica DeLancy forwarded an email to the MDJ sent by the apartment complex in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

"Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that there is currently an active shooter on the property," Silver Creek says in its email. "Please be sure to stay indoors until we have further information. Any time events of this nature happen, we like to inform our residents in hopes of strengthening the community watch efforts."

Added DeLancy, "It’s unfortunate that our children had to come home from school today to police investigating the shooting. Please pray for our community."

Cogan and Jones both face charges for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Jones has been hit with an additional armed robbery charge.

Both men were arrested overnight and are in custody at the Cobb County jail. Cogan is being held on a $50,000 bond; Jones' bond has not yet been set.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Second shooting at Bankhead apartment complex reported in less than week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week. Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Austell, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Silver Creek, GA
City
Austell, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Silver Creek Apartments#Grady Memorial Hospital#Mdj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

640
Followers
151
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy