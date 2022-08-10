Two teens charged in Austell apartment shooting

Cobb County Police Department logo.

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested and charged for the Tuesday shooting of a woman at an Austell apartment complex, Cobb police said.

Joshua Cogan and Isaiah Jones, both of Austell, are accused of robbing and shooting 18-year-old Trinity Patterson at Silver Creek Apartments on Riverside Parkway around 3 p.m.

Patterson was found in her apartment with at least three gunshot wounds, police said. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for her injuries, where she is currently recovering.

Community activist Monica DeLancy forwarded an email to the MDJ sent by the apartment complex in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

"Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that there is currently an active shooter on the property," Silver Creek says in its email. "Please be sure to stay indoors until we have further information. Any time events of this nature happen, we like to inform our residents in hopes of strengthening the community watch efforts."

Added DeLancy, "It’s unfortunate that our children had to come home from school today to police investigating the shooting. Please pray for our community."

Cogan and Jones both face charges for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Jones has been hit with an additional armed robbery charge.

Both men were arrested overnight and are in custody at the Cobb County jail. Cogan is being held on a $50,000 bond; Jones' bond has not yet been set.