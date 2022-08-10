Dog killed in house fire in north Cherokee County

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire on Breedlove Road near Ball Ground Tuesday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

A family near Ball Ground was able to escape from a structure fire at their home Tuesday, but their dog did not survive, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services reported.

According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road near Ball Ground, where they found “significant fire and smoke” coming from the front of the home, the fire department reported.

Firefighters quickly deployed two hose lines to attack and extinguish the fire while searching the home for possible victims.

“The occupants of the home were able to escape on their own without injury, but a family dog was found dead in the home during the search,” the fire department said in a news release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.