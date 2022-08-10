ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

2 teens killed, 3 injured in Weld County crash

By Blayke Roznowski
 3 days ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two teenagers were killed and three others were injured in a crash on Weld County Road 88 early Wednesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Trooper Josh Lewis with CSP confirmed the crash occurred around 12:43 a.m. in the 6000 block of Weld County Road 88, which is southeast of Cobb Lake.

A 2004 Dodge Rambler was the only vehicle involved, Lewis said. Five people were inside the pickup truck at the time of the crash. Two of the people, the 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger, died at the scene, according to Lewis. The other three were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries, Lewis said, but they are expected to survive.

The people involved in the crash have not been identified. Lewis said it’s believed they’re all teenagers.

Details on the cause of the crash were not released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

