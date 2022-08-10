Body Found Near Gazebo At Town Green In Enfield
Police are investigating after a man was found in an apparent homicide in a city gazebo in Connecticut.
The man's body was found in Hartford County in Enfield adjacent to town hall around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10.
When Enfield police arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the victim was dead and a victim of homicide, said Enfield Police Chief Alaric J. Fox.
Fox said an investigation is underway along with the state police.
The man has not been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
