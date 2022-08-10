ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Body Found Near Gazebo At Town Green In Enfield

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPYAH_0hBwcHKG00
A man was found dead from an apparent homicide in the town gazebo near the Enfield town hall. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/PIxabay/geralt

Police are investigating after a man was found in an apparent homicide in a city gazebo in Connecticut.

The man's body was found in Hartford County in Enfield adjacent to town hall around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10.

When Enfield police arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the victim was dead and a victim of homicide, said Enfield Police Chief Alaric J. Fox.

Fox said an investigation is underway along with the state police.

The man has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
WTNH

Human remains found in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police found a human skull and bones on Judd Street on Friday. The incident is being investigated by Waterbury Police Department detectives, and there is no further information available at this time. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates as they become available
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazebo#Violent Crime#Enfield Police#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Enfield police continue to investigate homicide on town green

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police continue to investigate a homicide that happened just feet away from the town hall. 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy was found dead inside the gazebo on the town green. "Mr. Kennedy was a regular here he was at the soup kitchen almost every night for dinner....
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Driver Dies In Fiery Crash Near Connecticut Intersection

A driver was killed in a fiery crash near a Connecticut intersection.It happened in Middlesex County at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Connecticut State Police.A vehicle was southbound in the Town of Middlefield on Miller Road near the intersection with Main Street when, for unknown…
Journal Inquirer

Tolland community remains full of Pride

TOLLAND — Local residents are galvanized and moving towards continued support of the Pride community following recent acts of vandalism to a large sign that had been defaced and knocked down. The sign, which now says “Love Conquers All” has since been fixed and a person arrested by state...
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

I-84 crash results in hospitalization, car fire

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fiery car accident in Willington on I-84 East on Friday night sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday. State police responded to a report discover one vehicle disabled in the left lane and one vehicle in the woods, engulfed […]
Eyewitness News

Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport

(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
WESTBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan

A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
NEW CANAAN, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Five injured, four seriously, after vehicle goes over guardrail at Route 24 ramp

Five were injured, four seriously after a morning crash at a Route 24 ramp. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 5:30 a.m., patrols out of the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to Route 93 NB/Route 1 SB in Randolph (near the Canton line) at the ramp to Route 24 south in Randolph for a serious crash involving a van that caused life-threatening injuries to one man and serious injuries to three other occupants.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase

Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
337K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy