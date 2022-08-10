ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Water companies urged to protect supplies as ‘likely very dry autumn’ looms

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XckcV_0hBwc7aF00

Water companies are being urged to protect essential supplies heading into a “likely very dry autumn” as the hot, parched summer continues to take its toll.

The UK is experiencing another heatwave, with a week of 30C temperatures forecast and highs of 35C or even 36C predicted in some places as the UK swelters on a very hot weekend.

A Met Office amber warning for extreme heat comes into force for parts of England and Wales from Thursday until Sunday, with the high temperatures likely to affect health, transport and working conditions.

There is also a heat health alert in place from the UK Health Security Agency, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, as well as young children.

The Alzheimer’s Society is urging families and carers to regularly check on people with dementia to ensure they remain hydrated in the heatwave by leaving glasses or jugs of water within easy reach, sharing a drink with them, leaving reminders to drink and providing high water content foods.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said temperatures had reached 30C quite widely across England and Wales on Wednesday.

The latest heatwave was not expected to produce the record-breaking temperatures seen in July, where thermometers climbed above 40C for the first time in the UK, but would still be notable – with some areas getting close to their local or regional records – and lengthy.

“We’re looking at a pretty extended spell of hot weather, with a good seven days of temperatures of 30C or so in some places,” Mr Morgan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSHY1_0hBwc7aF00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

It comes as the driest first seven months of the year in decades and hot spells have left parts of the UK facing looming drought, prompting hosepipe bans and warnings about the impact on agriculture, rivers and wildlife.

The latest analysis from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) has warned that low or even exceptionally low river flows and groundwater levels are likely to continue for the next three months in southern England and Wales.

More than three inches of extra rain, in addition to what would normally be expected, is needed to overcome the dry conditions in parts of southern England, but there is no immediate sign of rain in the forecast.

Environment Secretary George Eustice has met with chief executives of water companies, who he said had assured him that water supplies remained resilient across the country.

“Each company has a pre-agreed drought plan which they are following, and I have urged them to take any precautionary steps needed to protect essential supplies as we go into a likely very dry autumn,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyscV_0hBwc7aF00
Bottles of water supplied by Thames Water for residents in the village of Northend in Oxfordshire (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Thames Water has had to supply bottled water for residents in the village of Northend in Oxfordshire and pump water into the network, after supplies were disrupted due to what it said was a technical issue at Stokenchurch Reservoir in the county.

The firm later said it had managed to “improve the situation” and all customers in the nearby area should now have water, but it warned pressure could be lower than normal.

It comes after the company, which supplies water to 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley, became the latest water firm to signal it will bring in a hosepipe ban in the face of the hot, dry summer.

Three other water companies – South East, Southern and Welsh Water – have announced hosepipe bans for customers in areas they supply.

Our rivers are drying up, fish and other wildlife are dying and not just on small streams

The Angling Trust has called for water companies to “stop dragging their feet” and implement hosepipe bans in all affected areas and for the Government to declare a drought, as rivers dry up, hitting fish and other wildlife.

Martin Salter, chief policy adviser to the Angling Trust, said: “Our rivers are drying up, fish and other wildlife are dying and not just on small streams.

“Big rivers, like the Thames, are suffering and has now dried up along a five-mile length from its source for the first time ever.

“And yet right now millions of gallons of scarce water is being wasted keeping golf courses and lawns green rather than helping rivers survive and our wildlife and economy protected.”

He said water policy in the UK “has been a complacent shambles for decades” and the country should have planned for population growth and climate change a generation ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTHWW_0hBwc7aF00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The charity is calling for companies to fix leaks, for improved water efficiency in homes and for more reservoirs to be built to create more storage.

Water companies have faced criticism for bringing in hosepipe bans while leaking billions of litres of water a day from their networks and awarding high bonuses to executives.

Elsewhere, grass fires have broken out as the heat and lack of rain have left countryside, parks and gardens tinder dry, prompting calls for people not to have barbecues and for disposable barbecues to be banned.

Climate change is making heatwaves more intense, frequent and likely, with last month’s record temperatures made at least 10 times more likely because of global warming and “virtually impossible” without it, research shows.

Scientists also warn the likelihood of droughts occurring is becoming higher due to climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and other human activities.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Are we in a drought and is it caused by climate change?

After weeks of hot and dry weather, drought could be declared for parts of England. But what is a drought, and is the parched summer of 2022 a taste of the future?. A prolonged period of low rainfall to a layman seems like a drought, but in fact there is no one definition that applies across science, agriculture and the water industry.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supplies#Bottled Water#Water Supply#Water Year#Thames Water#The Met Office
newschain

Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely. One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported. Three helicopters were...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

From bats to beavers: five mammals that live by UK waterways

Distinguished from the rat by its blunt nose, small ears and furry tail, the water vole is an endangered species. It lives around rivers, streams, ponds and lakes – and in marshes and moorland. Look out for riverbank burrows with a nibbled “lawn” of grass around the entrance – a sure sign that there are water voles around.
ANIMALS
newschain

Thunderstorms to hit north of UK while south continues to sizzle

The UK is braced for sizzling temperatures in the south and thunderstorms in the north on Sunday. The hot weather has already seen several wildfires erupt across England, while a body was found in a Doncaster lake after emergency services responded to reports that a man in his 20s had got into difficulty.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
newschain

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Pope Francis has met a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church. The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the meeting took place Wednesday. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope. The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community...
RELIGION
newschain

European drought dries up rivers and shrivels crops

An unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of the European continent and is damaging farm economies, forcing water restrictions and threatening aquatic species. There has been no significant rainfall for almost two months in Western, Central and Southern Europe. And the dry period is expected to continue in what experts say could be the worst drought in 500 years.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Labour to call for energy price cap freeze this autumn

Labour will on Monday call for the energy price cap to be frozen at its current level of £1,971 as UK households struggle to pay their bills. The move to block an expected increase to £3,300 in October is expected to put further pressure on the two Tory leadership contenders.
INDUSTRY
newschain

Prince reigns in Hornblower heat at Ripon

Prince Of Pillo maintained his unbeaten record in fine style in the William Hill Ripon Hornblower Conditions Stakes. Trained by Keith Dalgleish, the Prince Of Lir colt had won over six furlongs on his debut at Ayr but had no trouble dropping to the minimum trip on his second outing.
SPORTS
UPI News

On This Day: Sierra Leone mudslide kills hundreds

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1784, Grigory Shelikhov, a Russian fur trader, founded the first permanent Russian settlement in Alaska on Kodiak Island. In 1900, about 2,000 U.S. Marines joined with European forces to capture Beijing, ending the Boxer Rebellion against the Western presence in China.
MLB
newschain

Beasley and Bond strike Great St Wilfrid gold

Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy