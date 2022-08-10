Read full article on original website
McKinney fire update
Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Mckinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County sits at 60, 392 acres with 90 percent containment. 185 structures have been destroyed with 11 others structures damaged. 11 Injuries have been reported along with 4 fatalities. As the McKinney Fire reaches 90% it...
McKinney Fire reaches 80% containment on Thursday evening
Officials with the US Forest Service in the Klamath National Forest said containment on the McKinney Fire, burning over 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County, reached 80% as of Thursday evening. The USFS said their firefighters have made even more progress on the fire and crews continue to pull hoses from...
Local Yreka gas station holds free gas event for McKinney Fire survivors
YREKA, Calif. — A local gas station is giving back to communities affected by the McKinney Fire by hosting a free gas event. Starting Sat., Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can head to A.I.R Fuels Station, off of Running Bear Road, for free gas. The...
