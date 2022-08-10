ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

McKinney fire update

Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Mckinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County sits at 60, 392 acres with 90 percent containment. 185 structures have been destroyed with 11 others structures damaged. 11 Injuries have been reported along with 4 fatalities. As the McKinney Fire reaches 90% it...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

McKinney Fire reaches 80% containment on Thursday evening

Officials with the US Forest Service in the Klamath National Forest said containment on the McKinney Fire, burning over 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County, reached 80% as of Thursday evening. The USFS said their firefighters have made even more progress on the fire and crews continue to pull hoses from...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy