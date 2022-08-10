Read full article on original website
Old Bridge man allegedly attempted to pass in ‘no-passing zone’ during fatal crash in Hillsborough
A 20-year-old Old Bridge man has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Hillsborough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon. Jaden Brandon Ramos was...
Montgomery Police urge residents to lock homes, cars in wake of two burglaries, car thefts
In the wake of a pair of burglaries and car thefts, the Montgomery Township Police Department is urging residents to avoid leaving garage door openers accessible, to lock car doors and to not leave car keys in vehicles. The two burglaries and thefts occurred in the Cherry Valley Country Club...
State police: Driver of Coach bus may have ‘lost directional control’ before fatal crash on New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE – The driver of a double-decker Coach bus may have “lost directional control” before going off the road in the fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to a New Jersey State Police preliminary investigation. Two passengers traveling on a double-decker Coach bus sustained fatal...
Young people learn about law enforcement at Manalapan Police Youth Academy
MANALAPAN — The Manalapan Police Department conducted its third Manalapan Police Youth Academy from Aug. 1-5 at Manalapan High School. A class of 70 recruits between the ages of 12 and 16 graduated from the academy during a ceremony held on Aug. 5. The academy was under the direction...
Montgomery Township police blotter
A 23-year-old Newark man was charged with theft of property July 26. He allegedly took credit cards out of a woman’s wallet in a store June 24 and attempted to use the credit cards to make purchases online. He was turned over to the Hillsborough Township Police Department for an outstanding warrant.
Exhaustive 26 hours: South Brunswick police locate man, woman in ‘possible abduction’ incident
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – After tips from around the country, South Brunswick police – with the assistance of county, state and federal law enforcement – have tracked down the woman and man involved in the “possible abduction” incident. While police detectives “continue to evaluate exactly what...
Morris Habitat For Humanity: Elie family set to ‘put down roots’ in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – In a few short weeks, the Elie family will start “putting down roots” in the township. The journey to their first home on Norwood Avenue came with partnerships – Blair Schleicher Wilson, executive director at Morris Habitat For Humanity (MHfH), Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry, Tom Hayes, director of community relations at New Jersey Natural Gas, Tom Wescoe, director of construction at MHfH, Mark Odenwelder, director of program development at MHfH – and literally a village of 450 volunteers, who put in 3,500 hours.
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 10
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at Crosswicks Creek Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Province Line Road parking lot; Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot; and Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
‘Cartolano Way’ honors military service of late WWII veteran in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Lawrence Cartolano “stepped up to the plate” when America entered into World War II. At 19, he registered to join the U.S. Army and quickly headed into active service. Cartolano served with the 784th Ordnance Light Maintenance Company of the 84th Infantry Division, which...
Marlboro council adopts bond ordinances to fund improvements
MARLBORO – The members of the Marlboro Township Council have adopted three bond ordinances that will fund local improvements during 2022 and 2023. All three bond ordinances were unanimously adopted by the five council members during a meeting that was held on July 21. Voting “yes” to adopt each...
Upgrades to Hopewell Township’s outdated emergency dispatch system to improve communication Valley-wide
State grant funds will not only replace equipment for outdated Hopewell Township’s emergency 9-1-1 dispatch system, but also provide “updated technology” for a state-of-the-art communication center. “This will ensure the system complies with current standards and is able to expand as necessary into the future,” Hopewell Township...
Police will remain in Freehold Township schools under shared services deals
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – The members of the Township Committee have authorized shared services agreements with the two public school districts that operate facilities in Freehold Township to provide special law enforcement officers as security personnel at the schools. During a meeting on July 26, committee members passed two resolutions...
Hillsborough receives county funds to build community pavilion at Mike Merdinger Memorial Trail
The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners awarded Open Space funding totaling $800,000 that will bring pickle ball courts, a community pavilion and a community garden to life. The grants, provided to Bernardsville, Hillsborough, and Bedminster respectively, are part of a commitment by the Commissioners to ensure every Somerset County...
Opinion: Hillsborough resident seeking ‘transparency’ after recent tax mailer
Shocked by the recent mailer the township released for what is the current quarterly Real Estate Tax (August 2022) or an increase of 19.5% which in the climate is above any increases that I can recall in recent update or assessment. The township points to the New Jersey Division of...
The State We’re In: Hot temperatures, cooling trees
Like many New Jersey summers in recent years, this one has been a scorcher. For five consecutive days in Newark in late July, temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit, setting new heatwave records for the city. Other cities throughout this state we’re in sizzled as well. In the midst of...
Cranbury Township Committee to resume in-person meetings with livestream option in September
The Cranbury Township Committee is set to resume in-person meetings with a livestream option on YouTube in September. The township committee voted unanimously in favor of returning to in-person meetings starting Sept. 10 after a straw vote was taken at a meeting on Aug. 8. Mayor Barbara Rogers raised the...
Residents enjoy National Night Out activities in Aberdeen, Matawan
Residents in Aberdeen Township and in Matawan celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 2. According to the website natw.org, “National Night Out is an annual community- building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood. camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”. Aberdeen Township. Aberdeen Township residents...
Old Bridge officials: Community solar power project on former Global Landfill site a ‘win-win’
OLD BRIDGE – The township has approved a community solar power project on the former Global Landfill site. “For years the site has been dormant,” Township Planner Veena Sawant said. “A developer came forward with a good idea.”. AC Power LLC, N.Y., is the designated developer for...
StoryWalk exhibit brings stories to life in Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH – Come explore the brand-new exhibit at the Hillsborough Township Municipal Complex. The new addition is an interactive, nature-filled, storybook journey adventure course called a “StoryWalk.”. The Hillsborough branch of the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) and the Hillsborough Township Parks and Recreation Department...
South Brunswick National Night Out returns with success
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The South Brunswick Police Department’s National Night Out was a night of “fun and games” and helping to build relationships. The township’s National Night Out was once again held at Rowland Park on Aug. 2 with about 6,600 people attending the annual event, according to the police department.
