Manalapan Township, NJ

Old Bridge man allegedly attempted to pass in ‘no-passing zone’ during fatal crash in Hillsborough

A 20-year-old Old Bridge man has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Hillsborough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon. Jaden Brandon Ramos was...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Crime & Safety
Freehold Township, NJ
Princeton Packet

Montgomery Township police blotter

A 23-year-old Newark man was charged with theft of property July 26. He allegedly took credit cards out of a woman’s wallet in a store June 24 and attempted to use the credit cards to make purchases online. He was turned over to the Hillsborough Township Police Department for an outstanding warrant.
PRINCETON, NJ
Morris Habitat For Humanity: Elie family set to ‘put down roots’ in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – In a few short weeks, the Elie family will start “putting down roots” in the township. The journey to their first home on Norwood Avenue came with partnerships – Blair Schleicher Wilson, executive director at Morris Habitat For Humanity (MHfH), Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry, Tom Hayes, director of community relations at New Jersey Natural Gas, Tom Wescoe, director of construction at MHfH, Mark Odenwelder, director of program development at MHfH – and literally a village of 450 volunteers, who put in 3,500 hours.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Examiner Datebook, Aug. 10

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at Crosswicks Creek Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Province Line Road parking lot; Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot; and Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Upgrades to Hopewell Township’s outdated emergency dispatch system to improve communication Valley-wide

State grant funds will not only replace equipment for outdated Hopewell Township’s emergency 9-1-1 dispatch system, but also provide “updated technology” for a state-of-the-art communication center. “This will ensure the system complies with current standards and is able to expand as necessary into the future,” Hopewell Township...
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough receives county funds to build community pavilion at Mike Merdinger Memorial Trail

The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners awarded Open Space funding totaling $800,000 that will bring pickle ball courts, a community pavilion and a community garden to life. The grants, provided to Bernardsville, Hillsborough, and Bedminster respectively, are part of a commitment by the Commissioners to ensure every Somerset County...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Register News

The State We’re In: Hot temperatures, cooling trees

Like many New Jersey summers in recent years, this one has been a scorcher. For five consecutive days in Newark in late July, temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit, setting new heatwave records for the city. Other cities throughout this state we’re in sizzled as well. In the midst of...
ENVIRONMENT
Hopewell Valley News

Residents enjoy National Night Out activities in Aberdeen, Matawan

Residents in Aberdeen Township and in Matawan celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 2. According to the website natw.org, “National Night Out is an annual community- building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood. camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”. Aberdeen Township. Aberdeen Township residents...
MATAWAN, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

