ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

McFly praise Raymond Briggs for ‘bringing our childhood imaginations to life’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acQDG_0hBwbprP00

McFly have praised The Snowman creator Raymond Briggs for “bringing our childhood imaginations to life” in a tribute to the late author following his death.

The author and illustrator, who also wrote Father Christmas, Fungus The Bogeyman and When The Wind Blows, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 88, his family announced.

Following the news, prominent literary figures and famous faces have shared how Briggs and his work impacted their lives.

The pop band McFly wrote on Twitter: “Thank you Raymond Briggs for bringing our childhood imaginations to life”.

They also shared an audio clip of them covering Walking In The Air, the song written by Howard Blake for the 1982 animated film The Snowman, based on Briggs’s picture book.

In his own tribute posted to Instagram, the band’s singer Tom Fletcher added that Briggs’s work had “shaped his childhood” and “fuelled his lifelong love of Christmas”.

Sharing images of the author and his books The Snowman and Father Christmas, he added: “His magical work is timeless.”

Former Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen, who wrote We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, tweeted: “Raymond Briggs… RIP xxxx. You are fantastic…”

How To Train Your Dragon author and fellow former Children’s Laureate Cressida Cowell reflected on how his work had “inspired so many”.

She wrote on Twitter: “Deeply sad to hear of the death of Raymond Briggs.

“What a magnificent legacy he leaves, from his iconic Father Christmas and the Snowman to the terrifying Where The Wind Blows.

“His books brought so much joy and inspired so many, touching, hilarious and heartbreaking work. RIP.”

British author Lara Maiklem, who worked with Briggs, said she was a “huge fan” of his since she was a child.

Sharing a picture of his illustration of Fungus The Bogeyman, she wrote: “So sad to hear about Raymond Briggs this morning.

“A huge fan since I was a child, I had the great fortune of working with him a few years ago. Grumpy and difficult, he was nonetheless a genius.

“Nothing is permanent but woe.”

Stand-up comedian and Mock The Week regular Angela Barnes also praised his work, saying: “Anyone that knows me knows how much I love the brilliantly satirical When The Wind Blows, the book and film, despite the recurring nightmares they provide.

“And of course no childhood is complete without The Snowman or Fungus The Bogeyman. RIP Raymond Briggs. I adore your work.”

Poet and author Salena Godden hailed Briggs’s 1982 graphic novel When The Wind Blows, about a nuclear attack on Britain by the Soviet Union from the viewpoint of a retired couple.

She tweeted: “When this was first published and read it I felt understood. I was a kid but here was an adult eloquently voicing my teenage concerns and greatest fears, one of my biggest fears was that the people will be lied to and killed in their beds. Visionary. Rest in power!”

Author and illustrator Stephen Savage described Briggs as a “kids book giant”.

He added: “As a creator of wordless books, I was always in awe of his miraculous book, The Snowman.”

The University of Brighton reflected on its “long standing connection” to the author, who was a native to the city and was an illustration tutor in the School of Art in the 1960s.

The university added: “May his incredible works continue to bring inspiration magic and joy.”

The official Twitter account of The Snowman tweeted: “It’s with great sadness that we share the passing of Raymond Briggs.

“Raymond’s best known work is The Snowman, a pioneering picture book, a radical and beautiful innovation: a picture book without words.”

The Royal Society of Literature, of which Briggs was a fellow from 1993, said it was “saddened” to hear about his death, and sent condolences to his family.

Book-seller Waterstones said its staff were moved by the news and described Briggs as “a fearless innovator and true original in his field”.

A tweet added: “From Fungus The Bogeyman to Father Christmas, Where The Wind Blows to the iconic The Snowman, he will live on in these books that have enchanted us all for decades.”

Diana Gerald, chief executive of BookTrust, said: “Everyone at BookTrust is devastated to hear the news about Raymond Briggs. The author and illustrator of The Snowman, Fungus The Bogeyman and so many other wonderful books have shaped the childhoods of generations of children, and inspired so many families to find the joy of sharing stories together.

“Raymond had an illustrious career and won the BookTrust Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. He was unashamed to tackle life’s tough challenges through his books in a natural and engaging way, enabling children to feel less alone.

“He will live on in his iconic books, which have brought so much joy to so many, and we are so grateful that he chose to share his incredible gifts with us.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely. One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported. Three helicopters were...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Pope Francis has met a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church. The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the meeting took place Wednesday. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope. The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rosen
Person
Howard Blake
Person
Cressida Cowell
Person
Angela Barnes
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Books#Art#Bogeyman#Children
newschain

Thunderstorms to hit north of UK while south continues to sizzle

The UK is braced for sizzling temperatures in the south and thunderstorms in the north on Sunday. The hot weather has already seen several wildfires erupt across England, while a body was found in a Doncaster lake after emergency services responded to reports that a man in his 20s had got into difficulty.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds

No link has been established between the sudden death of a Co Down teenager in 1994 and him receiving an MR vaccine 10 days earlier, a coroner has found. Instead, coroner Suzanne Anderson recorded the death of 15-year-old Christopher Coulter at his home in Hillsborough as a case of sudden, unexplained death in adolescence.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
newschain

Beasley and Bond strike Great St Wilfrid gold

Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may...
SPORTS
newschain

Supreme Court refuses to hear Jeremy Corbyn appeal in libel case

Jeremy Corbyn has been refused permission to bring a Supreme Court challenge against a ruling in a libel claim brought against the former Labour leader by a political blogger. Commentator Richard Millett is suing Mr Corbyn over remarks he made during an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show in 2018, when he was leader of the opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newschain

Prince reigns in Hornblower heat at Ripon

Prince Of Pillo maintained his unbeaten record in fine style in the William Hill Ripon Hornblower Conditions Stakes. Trained by Keith Dalgleish, the Prince Of Lir colt had won over six furlongs on his debut at Ayr but had no trouble dropping to the minimum trip on his second outing.
SPORTS
newschain

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career. PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

What the papers say – August 14

The papers focus on politicians, price caps and romantic misadventures. Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak tells The Sunday Telegraph the UK should sanction Iran over the attack on Sir Salman Rushdie, while race frontrunner Liz Truss pledges to Sunday Express readers that she is “on your side”. Labour...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy