ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

When my son was born with major brain damage, I was stunned to learn this happened because of a common virus

By Kelly Burch
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBofv_0hBwbivY00

Maricarmen Aguilar

  • Maricarmen Aguilar's son, Benjamin, has schizencephaly.
  • An infection that Maricarmen had during pregnancy likely caused it.
  • This is Aguilar's story, as told to Kelly Burch.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Maricarmen Aguilar. It has been edited for length and clarity.

When my son, Benjamin, was born six years ago, I was living in a small North Dakota town where my husband worked in construction. I'd immigrated to the United States from Mexico less than a year before and wasn't yet confident speaking English. All of that compounded the nerves I felt as a first-time mom.

I wanted to breastfeed, but Benjamin couldn't latch . The nurses gave me some formula and told me we'd figure it out. I'd only been a mom for two days, but I knew something was wrong.

At Benjamin's one-week appointment, doctors noticed that his head was small. They thought he had microcephaly . They sent us to a city four hours away for more appointments. It was there that Benjamin received a diagnosis of schizencephaly , an extremely rare condition that causes clefts in the brain.

With my husband as a translator, I asked the doctors how this could have happened — I had all my tests and screenings during pregnancy. That's when the doctors told me a common infection that I hadn't even noticed likely changed all of our lives.

I'd never heard of CMV

Doctors tested Benjamin for cytomegalovirus , or CMV. It's a common virus that infects one-third of kids and half of adults in the US. But in most cases, people don't even notice the symptoms. But for pregnant people, CMV can be especially dangerous.

Doctors explained that I must have had a CMV infection during pregnancy, although I don't remember ever being sick. I passed the virus to Benjamin. That's not too uncommon — it happens in about 1 in 200 pregnancies. But for Benjamin, the consequences were dire. Doctors believe he had a stroke in the womb.

I was traumatized at that moment. As the doctor explained, I saw their mouths moving and heard sounds, but I couldn't understand anything.

Doctors couldn't tell me whether Benjamin would live another week or into adulthood. No matter what, they said, he would have a lot of issues throughout his life.

Benjamin is blind, deaf, and has major developmental delays

Today, Benjamin is 6, but he's still like a baby. He's legally blind, deaf, and nonverbal. But recently, we've been seeing progress. He's holding his head up and reaching for toys. Yesterday, he crawled for the first time, and I cried.

We're starting to use brightly colored swatches to let him indicate "yes" or "no." Seeing him learn to communicate overwhelms me with pride. But you have to be patient with him: His brain works extremely hard for every piece of progress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPaBe_0hBwbivY00

Maricarmen Aguilar

My husband and I are the only ones taking care of Benjamin. It's intense, especially since my family is in Mexico. We've tried to find a night nurse, but it's felt impossible. Luckily, my sister-in-law is a nurse and watches Benjamin on our rare nights out.

We decided to grow our family and give Benjamin a sibling

Two years after Benjamin was born, our daughter, Rebecca, joined the family. I had every test imaginable and even asked my doctor to screen me for CMV. No matter what the health of this baby was, I wanted to be prepared.

Today, Rebecca sees Benjamin as normal. Last week we were eating ice cream, and without being asked, she got him a bowl with his special spoon. I cried again watching them share a typical sibling experience.

I share our stories — the joys and the struggles — on social media . It's a fine line. I don't want other moms to have yet another thing to worry about during pregnancy. But I also think it's important that women know about this illness and its risk during pregnancy. That way, they can make informed choices about their health and that of their child's, and not be blindsided by a diagnosis the way I was.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Damage
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say That Near-Death Experiences Prove There Is an Afterlife

A very common near-death experience is seeing a tunnel with a mystical light at the endSciencefreak/pixabay. One of the big mysteries of life is what comes after death. Religions over many centuries have come up with different concepts of what humanity defines as an “afterlife” a continuation of our soul’s journey. Those of a Christian faith believe that based on their actions and choices they will either end up in heaven or hell. Other religions believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even animal.
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
The Independent

Baby’s arm amputated at 10 days old after he suffered blood clots in the womb

A toddler who survived blood clots in his brain and left arm in the womb which meant the “dead” limb was amputated at 10 days old is celebrating turning one by reaching for the skies on the swings in his local park.Born by emergency caesarean at 37 weeks on 11 July 2021 with a “bruised and blistered” left arm, after the limb was removed a further MRI scan revealed that Zack Reilly had also suffered a stroke before he was born, causing brain damage that could affect his mobility, muscle control and speech as he develops.But the beaming boy...
HEALTH
Insider

Insider

537K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy