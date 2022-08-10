Read full article on original website
Class of 2026 marks milestone for The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday marked Matriculation Day for The Citadel's class of 2026 -- a way where cadet recruits will be introduced to a military lifestyle. “It’s an impressive event. The families come together, the Charleston community comes together to make sure that these young men and women are set up and ready to start their journey putting the right foot forward," said Col. Thomas Gordan, the Commandant of Cadets at The Citadel.
Adoption event happening on James Island for beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An adoption event on James Island will look to find loving homes for 18 beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Pet Helpers is hosting the adoption event for the dogs, which were brought to Charleston as part of the massive rescue. Organizers...
Ready 4 School - Show Us Your 1st Day Pictures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The new school year is beginning around Lowcountry, and ABC News 4 is your Ready 4 School Headquarters. With kids heading back to the classroom, we want to see those first day pictures!. Education News: Back to School. Submit your shots on our Chime In...
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
Los Angeles boosts police presence in Hollywood due to crime surge
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (TND) — The Los Angeles City Council has reportedly approved a plan to fund more police patrols in Hollywood following a spike in crime. Additional officer shifts will be added to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division after the council authorized a $216,000 boon, according to the City News Service.
Summerville officials unveil statue honoring John and Joan McKissick
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A statue honoring football coach John McKissick, as well as his wife, Joan, was unveiled on Friday following a ceremony featuring several speakers who were impacted by the couple. Despite poor weather conditions, the gathering took place at 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. During his...
Bee City Zoo criticized after posting picture of giraffe in small enclosure
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bee City Zoo is home to kangaroos, alpacas and monkeys. The newest addition: a giraffe. He currently lives in a small enclosed space. The zoo's announcement of the arrival of its newest resident caused a stir on social media, leading the post to later be deleted.
68-year-old man rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing near Pawleys Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Coast Guard official says a Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued Stacy Hicks Thursday after his vessel capsized 9 miles offshore Pawleys Island. Officials said a good Samaritan contacted a Station Georgetown watch stander at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized with the...
Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
Charleston firefighters respond to fire on The Citadel campus Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Charleston Fire Department responded to The Citadel campus on Friday for reports of a possible roof fire at Byrd Hall. The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Crews arrived to the three-story building five minutes after they were dispatched, according to CFD.
Mount Pleasant mom looks to change business norms around people with autism
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Living with a learning disability can be a challenge, and one Mount Pleasant mother is trying to help people overcome those difficulties one business at a time. Layla Luna knows the struggle to find resources to help a child with autism. She has a...
Suspect in Folly Beach knife attack same person suspected of James Island hatchet murder
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety confirms to ABC News 4 that 42-year-old Theodore Wagner Jr., who was arrested early Friday morning in connection to the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman in a tent on James Island, was the same person accused of attacking someone with a knife at Folly Beach on Wednesday.
Firefly Distillery hosting fall food truck festival in September
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry foodies will be able to indulge in a special event at Firefly Distillery!. On Thursday, the distillery announced that it would be hosting a Fall Food Truck Festival. This comes following the success of the business' similar event in the spring. “We love...
CCSO: Deadly crash along Highway 162 in Hollywood area under investigation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly crash in the Hollywood area Friday morning. Authorities said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. along Highway 162 near McCombs Road and involved two vehicles. According to deputies, the initial investigation revealed a pickup was...
Palmetto Digestive
Palmetto Digestive opened a state of the art ambulatory surgery center in North Mt Pleasant this past year. Dr. Derek Feussner, one of the digestive health specialists at Palmetto Digestive, is here to discuss the be benefits of using an ambulatory surgery center. (ASC) vs a hospital.
Charleston PD: Friday morning shooting at apartment complex leaves Summerville woman dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Friday at a Charleston apartment complex. At 1:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street after learning of the incident. At the scene, they located a 31-year-old woman who was suffering from at least...
Tourists tie up alligator while on vacation in Hilton Head: Sheriff's Office
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about three tourists that tied up an alligator and captured it. According to officials, BCSO responded to a call at Sandcastles by the Sea, a rental property located off of Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island after a concerned resident said they observed three tourists, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, trying to trap an alligator at a pond in the area, according to reports.
CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
Dorchester County bringing high-speed internet to rural communities over next 3 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government is investing millions of dollars into upgrading internet speeds for residents of the western part of the county. The county is teaming up with Home Telecom and Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative to expand access to high-speed internet for select communities over...
North Charleston Police seek missing teen last seen in May
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in North Charleston are hoping to find a teenager who was last heard from in May 2022. On Thursday, police said 16-year-old Christopher Vargas was last seen at a friend's house along Dorchester Road. Vargas is described as having black hair and brown...
