Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Class of 2026 marks milestone for The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday marked Matriculation Day for The Citadel's class of 2026 -- a way where cadet recruits will be introduced to a military lifestyle. “It’s an impressive event. The families come together, the Charleston community comes together to make sure that these young men and women are set up and ready to start their journey putting the right foot forward," said Col. Thomas Gordan, the Commandant of Cadets at The Citadel.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ready 4 School - Show Us Your 1st Day Pictures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The new school year is beginning around Lowcountry, and ABC News 4 is your Ready 4 School Headquarters. With kids heading back to the classroom, we want to see those first day pictures!. Education News: Back to School. Submit your shots on our Chime In...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Los Angeles boosts police presence in Hollywood due to crime surge

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (TND) — The Los Angeles City Council has reportedly approved a plan to fund more police patrols in Hollywood following a spike in crime. Additional officer shifts will be added to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division after the council authorized a $216,000 boon, according to the City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
abcnews4.com

Summerville officials unveil statue honoring John and Joan McKissick

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A statue honoring football coach John McKissick, as well as his wife, Joan, was unveiled on Friday following a ceremony featuring several speakers who were impacted by the couple. Despite poor weather conditions, the gathering took place at 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. During his...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston firefighters respond to fire on The Citadel campus Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Charleston Fire Department responded to The Citadel campus on Friday for reports of a possible roof fire at Byrd Hall. The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Crews arrived to the three-story building five minutes after they were dispatched, according to CFD.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect in Folly Beach knife attack same person suspected of James Island hatchet murder

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety confirms to ABC News 4 that 42-year-old Theodore Wagner Jr., who was arrested early Friday morning in connection to the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman in a tent on James Island, was the same person accused of attacking someone with a knife at Folly Beach on Wednesday.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Firefly Distillery hosting fall food truck festival in September

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry foodies will be able to indulge in a special event at Firefly Distillery!. On Thursday, the distillery announced that it would be hosting a Fall Food Truck Festival. This comes following the success of the business' similar event in the spring. “We love...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO: Deadly crash along Highway 162 in Hollywood area under investigation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly crash in the Hollywood area Friday morning. Authorities said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. along Highway 162 near McCombs Road and involved two vehicles. According to deputies, the initial investigation revealed a pickup was...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
abcnews4.com

Palmetto Digestive

Palmetto Digestive opened a state of the art ambulatory surgery center in North Mt Pleasant this past year. Dr. Derek Feussner, one of the digestive health specialists at Palmetto Digestive, is here to discuss the be benefits of using an ambulatory surgery center. (ASC) vs a hospital.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Tourists tie up alligator while on vacation in Hilton Head: Sheriff's Office

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about three tourists that tied up an alligator and captured it. According to officials, BCSO responded to a call at Sandcastles by the Sea, a rental property located off of Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island after a concerned resident said they observed three tourists, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, trying to trap an alligator at a pond in the area, according to reports.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Police seek missing teen last seen in May

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in North Charleston are hoping to find a teenager who was last heard from in May 2022. On Thursday, police said 16-year-old Christopher Vargas was last seen at a friend's house along Dorchester Road. Vargas is described as having black hair and brown...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

