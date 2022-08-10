ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County puts cannabis business tax measure on November ballot

 3 days ago

Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted.

The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before the Board of Supervisors next year. In the meantime, the board on Tuesday voted unanimously -- with Supervisor Janice Hahn absent -- to place a proposed tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The measure will require a simple majority of voters to be approved.

The proposal would enact a series of initial tax rates -- 4% for gross receipts for retail operations, 3% for manufacturing and distribution, $4 per square foot for mixed light cultivation and $7 per square foot for indoor cultivation. According to county staff, the levies would initially generate an estimated $10.36 million a year. Those rates would be in effect until July 1, 2026, after which the ordinance outlines additional increases in the rates.

Although regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas are still being developed, county staff indicated that the initial plan will allow for up to 25 storefront retail cannabis businesses countywide, 25 delivery retail businesses, 10 indoor/mixed light cultivation establishments, 10 manufacturing businesses, 10 distribution facilities and 10 testing laboratories.

The businesses are expected to be distributed equally in each of the five supervisorial districts.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the rural northern reaches of the county that are hotspots of illegal marijuana operations, said in a statement the action approved Tuesday does not mean there will a proliferation of outdoor grows.

"The approach we've adopted will equitably distribute legal cannabis businesses in each supervisorial district and specifies that cannabis cultivation will only be permitted indoors -- not outdoors in greenhouses," she said.

"Our board must be clear: we will not tolerate illegal cannabis operations. Growers who operate illegally undermine our efforts to create a regulated and responsible cannabis industry, and often do so at the expense of the rural communities I represent. I'm firmly committed to upholding the law and will corral all available resources to enhance enforcement and abatement efforts."

beverlypress.com

City installs speed tables on Sixth Street

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is installing speed tables on Sixth Street between La Brea and Highland avenues to slow drivers as they pass through the residential neighborhood. Two speed tables will be located on Sixth Street near the intersections of Sycamore and Citrus avenues. Speed tables are midblock...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
