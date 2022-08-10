ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder

By Dustin Massengill
LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Three individuals accused in the Decembe r 2020 murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas before a Laurel Circuit Court Judge.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was shot dead in his vehicle near Highway 490 at Highway 1376 about 5 miles north of London.

Robert Brandon Gray, 40, of Keavy; Ashley B. Lewis, 31, of East Bernstadt, and Freddy Wayne Scalf Jr., 30, of East Bernstadt all plead guilty.

Gray pled to 25 years in prison, Lewis pled to 15 years in prison, and Scalf pled to 15 years in prison.

The trio is scheduled for final sentencing on Sept. 14, 2022, in the Laurel County Circuit Court.

