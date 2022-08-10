ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say

FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife are dead after a double stabbing at an adult community Friday morning, according to several reports. A man stabbed a woman multiple times inside an apartment at the Woodcrest at Fairfield around 7:30 a.m. and then stabbed himself, unnamed police sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. An aide called 911 when she found the bodies upon her arrival at their apartment.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ woman, 65, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
WASHINGTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

South Howell, NJ Little League offers reward for info on vandalism

HOWELL — A Little League that plays its games in late summer and fall finds itself scrambling after its snack bar and equipment room were vandalized. The Howell South Little League’s snack bar and equipment room at the fields in Deerwood Park in the Ramtown section was broken into late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to South League president Rory Durnin.
HOWELL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women

WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Opening Day for these Two “Big” Haunted Things in Ocean County, NJ

Haunted houses and Halloween has become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
92.7 WOBM

A new water main break after catastrophic water emergency in Newark, NJ

NEWARK — Just as water pressure returned to normal from a major break in a 72-inch pipe, a second break developed early Thursday morning. The new break happened around 2 a.m. in a 30-inch main at 15th Avenue and 15th Street in the West Ward due to a pressure surge, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. Only water pressure in the Vailsburg section has been affected.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Could the key to revitalizing Trenton, NJ be reconfiguring a highway?

TRENTON — Municipal officials are trying to rally support for a plan to reconfigure Route 29 in one downtown section of the city. According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, the area between the Route 29 tunnel and the Statehouse, which is currently a multi-lane highway running in both directions, cuts the city off from the Delaware Riverfront.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey

