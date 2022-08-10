Police seek leads in 2021 fatal shooting outside Hillsboro bar
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was shot to death outside a bar in Hillsboro over a year ago, and now authorities are calling on witnesses to step up.
In a Wednesday release, Crime Stoppers of Oregon says the Hillsboro Police Department is seeking any leads in 40-year-old Mauricio Ponce-Gonzalez's murder.
On August 2, 2021, Ponce-Gonzalez was found dead in the 18 23 Mystery Bar ‘s parking lot, off SE Tualatin Valley Highway.
Authorities say he was standing outside the bar when an unknown suspect shot him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsboro Police Detective Rebecca Venable at 503-681-5247 or email Rebecca.Venable@hillsboro-oregon.gov . The case number is GO 53 2021-12733.
