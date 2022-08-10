Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
The bizarre history of the Fantastic Four movie you’ve never seen
What’s your favourite Fantastic Four movie? Is it 2005’s Fantastic Four? Maybe you really like its sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer? Or perhaps you’re the type of person who secretly loves Josh Trank’s darker take on the team? Whatever you choose we’re willing to bet you didn’t choose the ’90s movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Cocaine Bear release date – when is the Ray Liotta movie out?
What is the Cocaine Bear release date? The premise of the horror movie is pretty much what it says on the tin, but what makes Cocaine Bear especially interesting is that it is a movie based on a true story. In 1985, a drug smuggler flung a duffel bag filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine out of a plane.
thedigitalfix.com
Major Harry Potter scene took five months because of bad weather
The Harry Potter franchise is filled with impressive special effects. However, when it comes to movie magic, you can’t always rely on a green screen. Sometimes you need to work with mother nature, and sometimes she isn’t that helpful. Speaking with The Independent, Hollywood weatherman Richard Wild revealed that one scene in the Harry Potter movies took five months to film – thanks to some cloudy skies.
thedigitalfix.com
Brett Goldstein had two weeks to prepare for Thor 4 cameo
The latest outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder, was filled with easter eggs and cameos. However, one of the Marvel movie’s stand-out moments happened in its post-credit scene where Brett Goldstein, of Ted Lasso fame, was introduced as the demi-god Hercules. But, this surprise appearance didn’t take months of planning; in fact, according to the star, he only had a couple of weeks to get fit and superhero ready.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedigitalfix.com
Diane Keaton knew nothing about The Godfather when she auditioned
When The Godfather was gearing up for production, it was the hottest property in town, thanks to the fact that Mario Puzo’s book sold over 20 million copies – making it one of the best-selling books of all time. Actors were lining up to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation, but at least one of them had no idea what it was.
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Mann shares why his James Dean biopic fell apart
While Michael Mann has made several thriller movies based on true stories, including Heat, The Insider, and Public Enemies – the only traditional biopic he has made is Ali starring Will Smith as Muhammad Ali. However, he almost made a movie about James Dean – the 1950s movie star who tragically died in 1955.
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s when every Star Wars: Andor episode will be on Disney Plus
Star Wars: Andor is one of the most highly-anticipated TV series to come to Disney Plus. A prequel to Rogue One, Diego Luna is set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor in a sci-fi series that explores how he became the man we saw in the movie. Andor is the fourth Star Wars series to arrive on Disney Plus following The Mandolorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
thedigitalfix.com
The T-1000 gets eaten by a T-Rex in Jurassic Park (sort of)
It’s not unusual these days for characters from different franchises to appear in the same movie. Take Professor X from the X-Men movies, he tipped up in the MCU, and it was considered such a pedestrian moment they put it in the trailer. But it turns out this practice...
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Harley Quinn season 3 features Arrowverse cameo
The third season of popular DC animated series Harley Quinn on HBO Max features a surprising cameo from the Arrowverse. Episode 5 sees Harley (Kayley Cuoco) and her girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) take a trip to New Orleans, where they encounter none other than John Constantine (Matt Ryan). Constantine...
thedigitalfix.com
Kurt Russell knew Event Horizon would be a cult classic
Sometimes, you just got a good feeling. Kurt Russell knows a cult classic when he sees one, having starred in a few with the likes of action movies Big Trouble in Little China and Escape From LA. Paul WS Anderson, director of Event Horizon, was told by Russell his horror movie would be a sleeper hit.
thedigitalfix.com
Matt Smith kept his Doctor Who sonic screwdriver
Were we ever lucky enough to star in one of the best sci-fi series ever made (Editor: The call is mere moments away, I’m sure), we’d definitely take a souvenir from the set. It seems as though Matt Smith agrees with us as well because he’s admitted to taking a souvenir from his time on Doctor Who.
thedigitalfix.com
Captain America 4 release date – when is New World Order out?
After the dramatic events of Avengers: Endgame, it looked like the MCU had lost its guiding light, Captain America. However, a new man took up the shield during the Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson is the MCU’s second star-spangled man, and people want to know when we’ll see him in his own Marvel movie. So when is the Captain America 4 release date?
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 is longest instalment in action movie franchise yet
It’s been a few years since we saw John Wick commit horrific acts of violence with a pencil. Yet, according to John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski, we’ll soon have more Wick goodness than a candle store at Christmas soon enough. During an interview with Collider, Stahelski claimed...
thedigitalfix.com
Karl Urban would be “excited” for someone else to play Judge Dredd
We still don’t have Dredd 2. Unfortunately, Karl Urban, who played the anti-hero Judge Dredd in the 2012 action movie, isn’t sure if there’ll ever be one. Even if it doesn’t happen, he’d still be happy to see more Dredd out in the world, regardless of who’s in the helmet.
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie?
Will there be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie? The Harry Potter movies ended more than a decade ago, leaving fans bereft. Across the world, people were left wondering what the future held for the Wizarding world and their favourite Harry Potter characters. But there was hope the fantasy movie would continue, as books had a sequel stage show.
thedigitalfix.com
Joe Pesci nearly played this iconic Disney character
Legendary actor Joe Pesci is best known for his work with Martin Scorsese, having starred in some of the best movies of all time, from Goodfellas to Raging Bull, but he very nearly had a part in a Disney movie. Turns out, the veteran actor almost lent his vocal talents to an animated movie, and you would never have guessed what character it was for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Training Day director felt “empowered” by Denzel Washington
Antoine Fuqua has opened up about the first time he worked with his long-time collaborator Denzel Washington. The pair first worked together on the thriller movie Training Day and have had a fruitful partnership ever since, working on films like the Western The Magnificent Seven and The Equalizer action movie trilogy.
thedigitalfix.com
Knock at the Cabin release date, cast, plot details, and more
What is the Knock at the Cabin release date? M. Night Shyamalan, the man behind some of the best plot twists in movie history, is bringing a new thriller movie to our screens, and we can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up this time. But when can we expect to see his latest effort, and what should we expect?
thedigitalfix.com
New MCU character is inspired by one of the worst Star Wars creatures
The MCU just keeps growing and growing, and with it, we meet brand new MCU characters pretty much every month at this point. Not content with dominating the big screen, Disney has brought comic book action to its streaming service, and the latest in a long line of Marvel series has a fun link to one of the worst Star Wars creatures.
thedigitalfix.com
Dwayne Johnson made “unpopular” call to take Black Adam out of Shazam
When a Shazam! movie was first being mooted and developed, around 2014, it was originally intended to be the origin story of both Black Adam and Shazam in one movie. And Dwayne Johnson even signed on to star in it. But Johnson ended up resisting this mash-up of the two characters, as he says it would have been a disservice to Black Adam.
Comments / 0