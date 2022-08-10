ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
Popculture

'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
thedigitalfix.com

Game of Thrones: When does House of the Dragon take place?

When does House of the Dragon take place? In 2019, the hit fantasy TV series Game of Thrones concluded, but our time in Westeros isn’t over just yet. The prequel series to George RR Martin’s thrilling story, House of the Dragon, is officially on its way. However, you may be wondering where exactly the new show falls in the Game of Thrones timeline?
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans pitch WB a fourth option for what to do with ‘The Flash’ — cast Grant Gustin

In the wake of Ezra Miller being charged with a felony burglary earlier this week, only the latest in the actor’s recent troubles with the law, Warner Bros. has reportedly narrowed down its plans for what to do with the increasingly weighty albatross that is The Flash movie down to just three. Although DC fans have come up with a fourth option that they personally much prefer.
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Weighing Fate of ‘The Flash’ as Its Ezra Miller Problem Grows

The fate of Warner Bros.’ The Flash hangs in the balance as actor Ezra Miller continues to make headlines for their controversial behavior and various arrests. An outright shelving of the film is not off the table, though it would be a last resort. Warners — and its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery — had hoped to avoid the line of fire, because its big-budget DC superhero tentpole isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until June 23, 2023. But the pressure is mounting by the day.More from The Hollywood ReporterDC Films "Reset" Adds More Confusion for Warner Bros.' SlateEzra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in...
thedigitalfix.com

The bizarre history of the Fantastic Four movie you’ve never seen

What’s your favourite Fantastic Four movie? Is it 2005’s Fantastic Four? Maybe you really like its sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer? Or perhaps you’re the type of person who secretly loves Josh Trank’s darker take on the team? Whatever you choose we’re willing to bet you didn’t choose the ’90s movie.
thedigitalfix.com

Here’s when every Star Wars: Andor episode will be on Disney Plus

Star Wars: Andor is one of the most highly-anticipated TV series to come to Disney Plus. A prequel to Rogue One, Diego Luna is set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor in a sci-fi series that explores how he became the man we saw in the movie. Andor is the fourth Star Wars series to arrive on Disney Plus following The Mandolorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
thedigitalfix.com

Does She-Hulk break the fourth wall?

Does She-Hulk break the fourth wall? She-Hulk, the upcoming Marvel series starring Tatiana Maslany, broke the fourth wall in a recent trailer. “If you want to go back to life as a lawyer, I respect that,” Bruce Banner, played by a returning Mark Ruffalo, says in the clip. In response, Jennifer, who is Bruce’s cousin, turns to the camera directly to say “he doesn’t mean that” before looking back at the audience again, seemingly surprised by her ability to fourth-wall break.
IGN

Some How, The Batman 2 Still ISN'T Greenlit - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

On today’s IGN The Fix: Entertainment,Although The Batman blew away the box office and was apparently confirmed to be getting a sequel, The Batman 2 still isn't a guarantee. According to Variety, the upcoming sequel to Robert Pattinson’s first Batman movie hasn’t yet been greenlit by studio Warner Bros. Discovery.
thedigitalfix.com

Major Harry Potter scene took five months because of bad weather

The Harry Potter franchise is filled with impressive special effects. However, when it comes to movie magic, you can’t always rely on a green screen. Sometimes you need to work with mother nature, and sometimes she isn’t that helpful. Speaking with The Independent, Hollywood weatherman Richard Wild revealed that one scene in the Harry Potter movies took five months to film – thanks to some cloudy skies.
Deadline

DC Origin Series ‘Pennyworth’ Gets New Title For Season 3, Teaser Trailer, Fall Premiere On HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. Pennyworth wants to make sure everyone knows what it’s really about. In a not-so-subtle move, HBO Max announced the series will now be titled Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler for its upcoming third season on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform. The show aired its first two seasons on Epix before it was announced last year that it would move to sibling streamer HBO Max for its third season. The streamer also unveiled a first-look teaser trailer for Season 3 (you can watch it above), along with an October release, a specific date TBA. Jack...
ComicBook

Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia

The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
thedigitalfix.com

Karl Urban would be “excited” for someone else to play Judge Dredd

We still don’t have Dredd 2. Unfortunately, Karl Urban, who played the anti-hero Judge Dredd in the 2012 action movie, isn’t sure if there’ll ever be one. Even if it doesn’t happen, he’d still be happy to see more Dredd out in the world, regardless of who’s in the helmet.
