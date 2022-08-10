ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Inside the Magic

Exclusive Preview For Highly Anticipated Universal Attraction Begins Today!

Universal Orlando Resort has begun an exclusive preview session for one of the Park’s most anticipated attractions. While fans remain eager to hear the news of an official reopening date, Universal Orlando Resort has begun an exclusive preview event for one of the most expected attractions, gearing up for its return.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando

What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday. Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

Clear Testing New Curb-To-Gate Premium Service At This Popular Airport

Clear has made a business out of getting airport passengers through the TSA screening process quickly. Now in one location, the company is testing a program to get them all the way through the airport from curb to boarding. The company has launched a pilot program called Clear Premium at...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Disney’s BoardWalk Deli preparing to reopen with new classic favorites

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Guests staying at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort will soon get the opportunity to try some delicious new flavors at the BoardWalk Deli. The shop is scheduled to reopen to guests on Aug. 15, offering a new menu that includes house-baked bagels, savory warm sandwiches and a variety of desserts.
BAY LAKE, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Chef Akira Back Brings Fine Dining To Kissimmee’s ette Hotel

Central Florida fine dining aficionados no longer must travel to Las Vegas to enjoy Chef Akira’s culinary artistry. With the opening of the ette hotel’s Salt & the Cellar by Chef Akira Back, it’s a short trek to Kissimmee to enjoy the delectable creations of this internationally renowned chef.
KISSIMMEE, FL
orlandoparkstop.com

Universal Orlando Renames the Road to Epic Universe

In a new zoning permit published by Orange County, Universal Orlando has requested a name change for the future road that will allow guests to visit their upcoming theme park, Epic Universe. Tentatively named Epic Boulevard, this new road will be the main way guests will be able to reach...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Diversitastic! Unique dining experience coming to Apopka

Fusion Fest is dedicated to celebrating the people and the many different cultures that make Central Florida awesome by showcasing talents, sharing stories, driving innovation, and building community based on respect and understanding. Every week/month, it organizes both virtual and in-person events that keep the community engaged and connected to...
APOPKA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

New Routes to the Orlando Airport Might Make It EASIER to Fly to Disney World!

There’s been a lot of negative news about flights recently. We saw thousands of flights canceled over the course of June, as well as thousands more canceled right before the 4th of July weekend. Orlando International Airport also recently ranked among the worst airports worldwide for flight delays. But we’re here to share some good news! Starting in October, Orlando International Airport will bring back routes to 4 Canadian cities!
ORLANDO, FL
