Inside the Magic
Exclusive Preview For Highly Anticipated Universal Attraction Begins Today!
Universal Orlando Resort has begun an exclusive preview session for one of the Park’s most anticipated attractions. While fans remain eager to hear the news of an official reopening date, Universal Orlando Resort has begun an exclusive preview event for one of the most expected attractions, gearing up for its return.
click orlando
SeaWorld issues Roller Coaster Day challenge, with gift for participating guests
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Roller Coaster Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16, and SeaWorld Orlando is challenging guests to ride all of the park’s roller coasters in one day. Guests who take part in the Roller Coaster Day challenge will get a lanyard to wear that will track the roller coasters they ride.
Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando
What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
9 things to do this weekend: Boats, beaches and Caribbean culture
ORLANDO, Fla. — As students around Central Florida adjust to going back to school this week, it is important to still make time for some fun. Here are some of the events going on around Central Florida this weekend. • Orlando Boat Show. The Orlando Boat Show will be...
Three Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
click orlando
Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday. Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
travelawaits.com
Clear Testing New Curb-To-Gate Premium Service At This Popular Airport
Clear has made a business out of getting airport passengers through the TSA screening process quickly. Now in one location, the company is testing a program to get them all the way through the airport from curb to boarding. The company has launched a pilot program called Clear Premium at...
click orlando
Disney’s BoardWalk Deli preparing to reopen with new classic favorites
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Guests staying at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort will soon get the opportunity to try some delicious new flavors at the BoardWalk Deli. The shop is scheduled to reopen to guests on Aug. 15, offering a new menu that includes house-baked bagels, savory warm sandwiches and a variety of desserts.
orlandomagazine.com
Chef Akira Back Brings Fine Dining To Kissimmee’s ette Hotel
Central Florida fine dining aficionados no longer must travel to Las Vegas to enjoy Chef Akira’s culinary artistry. With the opening of the ette hotel’s Salt & the Cellar by Chef Akira Back, it’s a short trek to Kissimmee to enjoy the delectable creations of this internationally renowned chef.
orlandoparkstop.com
Universal Orlando Renames the Road to Epic Universe
In a new zoning permit published by Orange County, Universal Orlando has requested a name change for the future road that will allow guests to visit their upcoming theme park, Epic Universe. Tentatively named Epic Boulevard, this new road will be the main way guests will be able to reach...
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s in the box?. Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups...
theapopkavoice.com
Diversitastic! Unique dining experience coming to Apopka
Fusion Fest is dedicated to celebrating the people and the many different cultures that make Central Florida awesome by showcasing talents, sharing stories, driving innovation, and building community based on respect and understanding. Every week/month, it organizes both virtual and in-person events that keep the community engaged and connected to...
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house
Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
wogx.com
New Central Florida ice cream shop offering 'sweet rolled tacos'
Mourning the loss of Klondike’s ChocoTaco? Then head down to Cocoa Beach. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found a brand new ice cream shop that sells nothing but “Sweet Rolled Tacos!”
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
allears.net
New Routes to the Orlando Airport Might Make It EASIER to Fly to Disney World!
There’s been a lot of negative news about flights recently. We saw thousands of flights canceled over the course of June, as well as thousands more canceled right before the 4th of July weekend. Orlando International Airport also recently ranked among the worst airports worldwide for flight delays. But we’re here to share some good news! Starting in October, Orlando International Airport will bring back routes to 4 Canadian cities!
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
WFTV
SEE: These pets are available for adoption in Orlando
Orange County Animal Services waives adoption fees as overcrowding continues The shelter is currently caring for more than 500 animals. (WFTV/WFTV)
positivelyosceola.com
Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee to Offer Free Spanish for Beginners Classes Beginning in September
Have you been thinking about learning Spanish, maybe just enough to better understand casual conversations, or to begin your path toward being a proficient Spanish speaker? The Osceola Library System’s Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee may have exactly what you’re looking for. Beginning Thursday, September 8, at Hart...
WESH
Parents and children visiting Orlando say they were stuck in hotel elevator for 3 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two moms and their children seek answers after getting trapped in a hotel elevator. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they received a call Sunday to the Orlando World Center Marriott for a high-angle rescue. WESH 2 talked to the mothers over the phone. The moms, who...
