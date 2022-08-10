Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
WATE
East Tennessee Birds of Prey with Ijams Nature Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Leading up to this weekend’s Hummingbird Festival, Ijams Nature Center is holding seminars throughout the week such as their “Birds of Prey” workshop. This week Ijams Nature Center is hosting a number of workshops in build up to this weekend’s Hummingbird Festival...
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
WBIR
Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
You Can Find a Fairy House Hidden in the Tennessee Forest Near Gatlinburg
Now, this would definitely be a fun place to hike to!. Let's be honest, the Gatlinburg area is the perfect place to vacation. My husband and I have spent a few vacations in the Gatlinburg area, and it's even where we got engaged. It's perfect because you can enjoy the fun, touristy things like the main strip that's lined with restaurants, attractions, distilleries, and plenty to do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
WATE
Meet Ginger! A senior cat ready for a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Ginger, this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week. Young Williams Animal Center says this beautiful senior cat loves to be the queen of her castle. The 8-year-old calico loves to nap and cuddle. Young Williams adds she often participates in their Paws for Reading program. So she’s pretty good with kids however, Young-Williams says she would be the perfect pet for an older home.
insideofknoxville.com
New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness
A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
Rare ‘Big Orange Lobster’ found at Gatlinburg restaurant
A rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant and named "The Big Orange Lobster."
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
wvlt.tv
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
WATE
Big Kahuna Wing Fest benefiting local organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A big event is coming back to benefit a great cause. The 9th Annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival will be back on Sunday, September 4 at World’s Fair Park. Wings provided by Big Kahuna Wings Restaurant and other local vendors will be on-site for you to enjoy all you can eat. Tickets are on sale now.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TN counselors see changes in reasons people are reaching out to crisis services
Almost a month after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's 11-digit-number became 988, mental health counselors say they are seeing a change in the reasons people are reaching out to them.
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
10About Town: A Lego-lovers dream, a hummingbird festival and a back-to-school bash!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams and Central Cinema is hosting another Movie Under The Stars on Friday night. The classic film "The Shawshank Redemption" will be airing! Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will have tasty meals, snacks and beverages for purchase. You can buy tickets online.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
WATE
Knoxville woman left with no phone service
A disabled Knoxville grandmother wonders why it’s taken so long to get her phone service operating. Breakthrough in 1996 Cold Case causes Sheriff to …. Rare ‘Big Orange Lobster’ found at East TN restaurant. Top Golf opens in Farragut. What to do before you dig in Knoxville.
Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food restaurant
Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville.
Knoxville Police becomes first Tennessee agency to join intervention training program
The Knoxville Police Department has officially been selected to join a national law enforcement intervention training program, becoming the first agency in the state to do so.
WATE
Irish Fest returns to Knoxville after hiatus
Irish Fest on the Hill returns for its 12th year this weekend. The annual celebration is put on downtown by the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
Comments / 0