Knoxville, TN

WATE

East Tennessee Birds of Prey with Ijams Nature Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Leading up to this weekend’s Hummingbird Festival, Ijams Nature Center is holding seminars throughout the week such as their “Birds of Prey” workshop. This week Ijams Nature Center is hosting a number of workshops in build up to this weekend’s Hummingbird Festival...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
KISS 106

You Can Find a Fairy House Hidden in the Tennessee Forest Near Gatlinburg

Now, this would definitely be a fun place to hike to!. Let's be honest, the Gatlinburg area is the perfect place to vacation. My husband and I have spent a few vacations in the Gatlinburg area, and it's even where we got engaged. It's perfect because you can enjoy the fun, touristy things like the main strip that's lined with restaurants, attractions, distilleries, and plenty to do.
99.5 WKDQ

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
WATE

Meet Ginger! A senior cat ready for a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Ginger, this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week. Young Williams Animal Center says this beautiful senior cat loves to be the queen of her castle. The 8-year-old calico loves to nap and cuddle. Young Williams adds she often participates in their Paws for Reading program. So she’s pretty good with kids however, Young-Williams says she would be the perfect pet for an older home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness

A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Big Kahuna Wing Fest benefiting local organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A big event is coming back to benefit a great cause. The 9th Annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival will be back on Sunday, September 4 at World’s Fair Park. Wings provided by Big Kahuna Wings Restaurant and other local vendors will be on-site for you to enjoy all you can eat. Tickets are on sale now.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville woman left with no phone service

A disabled Knoxville grandmother wonders why it’s taken so long to get her phone service operating. Breakthrough in 1996 Cold Case causes Sheriff to …. Rare ‘Big Orange Lobster’ found at East TN restaurant. Top Golf opens in Farragut. What to do before you dig in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN

