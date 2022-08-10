Read full article on original website
Alabama hospitals had $830M in COVID-19 expenses in one year
The Alabama Hospital Association reported over $830 million in unreimbursed COVID-19 expenses from March 2021 to March 2022, Alabama Daily News reported Aug. 12. "We had an excess of $800 million that were submitted just for that one-year time period that qualified under U.S. Treasury [Department] guidelines, directly related to treated patients, that had not been reimbursed or otherwise provided for in any funding," Danne Howard, deputy director of the association, said Aug. 11 to the legislative committee overseeing the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds and spending.
15,000 Minnesota nurses move toward possible strike
The Minnesota Nurses Association said its members will vote Aug. 15 on whether to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area. The union, an affiliate of the National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals in...
USDA to invest $1M in Vermont hospital
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to invest $74 million to hospitals and healthcare systems across the nation, $1 million of which will go to Springfield (Vt.) Hospital, Vermont Biz reported Aug. 11. The funding aims to help rural community hospitals nationwide with telehealth, staffing for COVID-19 vaccines and testing,...
7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From nurses suing AdventHealth over an active shooter drill to a news organization suing eight Indiana hospitals, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines. 1. Tenet, Steward feud after $1.1B deal. Tenet Healthcare and Steward Health Care System are battling in Delaware Chancery Court over whether...
Georgia hospital to close extended care center
Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center residents and staff were notified this week that its Atlanta-based parent company, Northside Health System, plans to close and repurpose the facility, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported Aug. 11. The facility, which currently serves as an assisted living and rehabilitation center, will be...
New York health system to close 2 outpatient practices
Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is scaling back medical services, according to an Aug. 11 report from News 12 Westchester. Several services are affected, including the hospital in Wallkill, which will no longer have an operating room nurse on staff overnight, and routine OB/GYN rheumatology and pediatric care will no longer be offered at their locations in Middletown, Monticello, and Harris.
AdventHealth appoints CEO for Florida hospital
Parker Pridgen was named CEO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.), part of the Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth system, according to an Aug. 12 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Pridgen is CFO and COO of AdventHealth Central Texas and Lampasas, Texas-based AdventHealth Rollins Brook. He will begin his new role Sept....
