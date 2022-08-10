ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Museum of Art hosting family day this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will be hosting their family day on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free event will include live music, yard games, face painting, food trucks, cake, ice cream, art activities, screen painting, and storytime. The event will also...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee signing volunteers for clean-up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee (BNPC) is starting its clean-up committee in September and is taking volunteers. President of the organization Teresa Kenedy said it will be picking up trash and timber around Bowie Middle School and T-Anchor Lake. She added the BNPC has already registered around 60 volunteers.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

What is Really With Those Random Legs Outside Amarillo?

You probably drive by these all the time. Heck, you may not have even noticed them. They are like the Cadillac Ranch. You could miss it all off the highway unless you know they are there or looking for them. I am talking about those weird somewhat legs off of...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rock on with the Hoodoo Mural Festival this fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hoodoo Mural Festival is returning to downtown Amarillo this year. This family-friendly event features music and art right in the heart of the yellow city. Artists from across the nation will gather to create murals in collaboration with local business owners across the city. And on Saturday, October 1st, downtown […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Laura W. Bush Institute hosting free lunch, learn event next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a free lunch and learn leadership event next week. A press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said the “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture” event runs from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room, located at 410 S. Taylor St.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

The Amarillo Community Market Continues Saturday, August 13th

Flyer for the Amarillo Community Market on August 13th // Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Community Market. Summer might be winding down but the Amarillo Community Market is still in full effect. You’re invited to join them for another Saturday full of fun activities for you and your family, all...
AMARILLO, TX
B106

The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas

His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Mix 94.1

Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast

It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Jane Phillips Memorial Fund presented to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank will be presented with a memorial fund today Aug. 11, at 3:30 p.m. The Jane Phillips Society will present $69,044.83 to High Plains Food Bank in memory of Jane Gibson Phillips. The funding will help HPFB purchase a new box truck for...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

St. Andrews Episcopal School hosts open house introducing new engineering program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Andrews Episcopal School will be hosting an open house for their new engineering and digital creativity labs today at 11 a.m. Representatives from the school, Amarillo college, and local STEM firm Snapology announced a new partnership to provide innovative STEM education to elementary and middle school students.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
AMARILLO, TX

