Plans This Weekend? Check Out The Margarita Festival!
We made it! The week is winding down and the weekend is just about upon on us. Now the hard part begins. Making plans to actually ENJOY the weekend. Sure, we all have chores and whatnot that need to get taken care of, but can I suggest you get that done relatively early in the morning?
KFDA
Amarillo Museum of Art hosting family day this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will be hosting their family day on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free event will include live music, yard games, face painting, food trucks, cake, ice cream, art activities, screen painting, and storytime. The event will also...
It’s Finally Happening; Ground Breaking At St. Anthony’s Amarillo
Earlier today, something that a lot of people have been waiting on for what seems like a long time finally happened. It is something that has been talked about for years. A ground breaking ceremony was finally held at St. Anthony's in Amarillo. Amarillo Landmark Sees New Life. St. Anthony's...
Back 2 School Worship Experience aims to honor area Educators
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4 Morning Anchor Roushell Hamilton Jr. sits down with Pastor Isaac Butler of The Refinery Church, to discuss the Back 2 School Worship Experience. Pastor Butler said the focus of the event is honoring area educators and “giving them their flowers” for all that they do. The Back 2 […]
KFDA
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee signing volunteers for clean-up
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee (BNPC) is starting its clean-up committee in September and is taking volunteers. President of the organization Teresa Kenedy said it will be picking up trash and timber around Bowie Middle School and T-Anchor Lake. She added the BNPC has already registered around 60 volunteers.
What is Really With Those Random Legs Outside Amarillo?
You probably drive by these all the time. Heck, you may not have even noticed them. They are like the Cadillac Ranch. You could miss it all off the highway unless you know they are there or looking for them. I am talking about those weird somewhat legs off of...
Rock on with the Hoodoo Mural Festival this fall
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hoodoo Mural Festival is returning to downtown Amarillo this year. This family-friendly event features music and art right in the heart of the yellow city. Artists from across the nation will gather to create murals in collaboration with local business owners across the city. And on Saturday, October 1st, downtown […]
KFDA
Laura W. Bush Institute hosting free lunch, learn event next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a free lunch and learn leadership event next week. A press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said the “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture” event runs from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room, located at 410 S. Taylor St.
kgncnewsnow.com
The Amarillo Community Market Continues Saturday, August 13th
Flyer for the Amarillo Community Market on August 13th // Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Community Market. Summer might be winding down but the Amarillo Community Market is still in full effect. You’re invited to join them for another Saturday full of fun activities for you and your family, all...
TikToker Takes On Big Texan 72 oz. Steak Challenge:Did She Complete It?
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Clear the Shelters: Gracie’s Project saving dogs, one paw at a time
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project is a non-profit working to save dogs in the Amarillo area one paw at a time, and this August, they are taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative. In 2021, the rescue was able to adopt out more than 700 dogs. “We always want to strive for more, […]
A Lot Of Small Town Charm And BBQ Coming Up In Panhandle
It isn't often that I find a letter from Panhandle, TX laying on my desk. It's even more rare for it to be an invitation. There's quite the party coming up in Panhandle (not to be confused with Panhanndle). There's a lot of small town charm, and BBQ, coming to...
Only In Amarillo: What In The World Is This Burglar Wearing?
Alright, I'm a bit behind on the curve here, but I did a double take when I saw this post. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a local page geared towards recruiting help from the public in solving area crimes, made a most about a recent burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of S. Western on July 25th.
Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo
In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
KFDA
Jane Phillips Memorial Fund presented to High Plains Food Bank
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank will be presented with a memorial fund today Aug. 11, at 3:30 p.m. The Jane Phillips Society will present $69,044.83 to High Plains Food Bank in memory of Jane Gibson Phillips. The funding will help HPFB purchase a new box truck for...
Dog Stolen In Houston Turns Up In Borger…Five Years Later
One of the worst feelings in the world is losing your pet. Whether it be a pet passing, running away, or being stolen. A lot of times, a pet that runs away or that is stolen is never found. The owner(s) never get the closure you need when you lose a pet. I mean, they ARE a part of the family.
KFDA
St. Andrews Episcopal School hosts open house introducing new engineering program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Andrews Episcopal School will be hosting an open house for their new engineering and digital creativity labs today at 11 a.m. Representatives from the school, Amarillo college, and local STEM firm Snapology announced a new partnership to provide innovative STEM education to elementary and middle school students.
abc7amarillo.com
Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
