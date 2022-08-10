African lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo is pregnant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced that another one of its animals has gotten pregnant.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that African lioness Dunia is pregnant and is due in late September. The Oklahoma City Zoo partners with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which recommended that Dunia breed with the zoo’s male lion, Hubert.

This would be her first offspring. Officials said the pregnancy marks the first time in 15 years that a litter of African lion cubs was born at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“We are extremely excited for this upcoming birth, especially after nearly 15 years since our lion family has grown,” Tyler Boyd, the OKC Zoo’s curator of carnivores, said in a news release. “The opportunity to watch Dunia and the rest of the pride experience this addition is going to be incredibly special for our team members and guests. With African lions listed as a vulnerable species, each birth is vital to the continued success of this species.”

Caretakers said Dunia is healthy and her routine will remain the same throughout her pregnancy. The carnivore care team will work with the Oklahoma City Zoo’s veterinary team to monitor Dunia’s pregnancy.

African lions are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature with wild populations decreasing because of illegal hunting, habitat loss, loss of food sources and conflict with humans. Authorities estimate the total population of lions in Africa is less than 40,000 mature individuals.

