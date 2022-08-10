ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Meet the sister duo who owns Miscellaneous, a curated gifting experience

ORLANDO, Fla – To celebrate Black Business Month, News 6 had the opportunity to visit a Black and women-owned business that offers its customers a refreshing experience. Miscellaneous is a neighborhood shop located in Ivanhoe Village that started when a sister duo saw the lack of local stores selling curated gifts and products.
Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday. Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
Here’s why the tropics remain nice and quiet

ORLANDO, Fla – Saharan dust has been the talk of the town since the start of hurricane season. The dry, dusty air has been one of the reasons for the tame hurricane season to date. The latest plume of dust that ejected off of the African continent has also brought hazy skies to most of Florida.
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO

ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Maitland woman, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for an elderly Maitland woman who was reported missing after leaving her apartment, according to the Maitland Police Department. Police identified the woman as Myrna Colon and said she was driving a dark-grey 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with a...
Scorching heat and a few showers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Weather Service in Melbourne is monitoring a line of storms as it moves through Central Florida Wednesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Seminole County was allowed to expire at 2:45 p.m., and a flood advisory in areas of Seminole County impacted by heavy rain was allowed to expire at 3:30 p.m.
Judge allows ex-NFL player in assault case to return to Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge in Orange County approved a motion modifying pre-trial release conditions for former NFL player Zac Stacy, who is accused of attacking a woman inside a home in Oakland in November. Zac Stacy faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. [TRENDING: ‘They will...
