Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
SeaWorld issues Roller Coaster Day challenge, with gift for participating guests
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Roller Coaster Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16, and SeaWorld Orlando is challenging guests to ride all of the park’s roller coasters in one day. Guests who take part in the Roller Coaster Day challenge will get a lanyard to wear that will track the roller coasters they ride.
click orlando
Meet the sister duo who owns Miscellaneous, a curated gifting experience
ORLANDO, Fla – To celebrate Black Business Month, News 6 had the opportunity to visit a Black and women-owned business that offers its customers a refreshing experience. Miscellaneous is a neighborhood shop located in Ivanhoe Village that started when a sister duo saw the lack of local stores selling curated gifts and products.
click orlando
Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday. Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
click orlando
Brevard teachers toured local neighborhoods in ice cream truck to encourage summer reading
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – While most kids were spending the summer lounging or playing video games, two teachers in Indialantic were loading into an ice cream truck with no air conditioning. Kimberly Donovan, a literacy coach, and Amanda McCaughin, a media specialist, were hoping to inspire those kids to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Here’s why the tropics remain nice and quiet
ORLANDO, Fla – Saharan dust has been the talk of the town since the start of hurricane season. The dry, dusty air has been one of the reasons for the tame hurricane season to date. The latest plume of dust that ejected off of the African continent has also brought hazy skies to most of Florida.
click orlando
Sinkholes in Florida are more common than you think. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – Growing up in central Florida, it’s likely a story of a sinkhole has come up from time to time. For those who are new to the area, this topic may come as a surprise. The Sunshine State has plenty of natural wonders from beautiful beaches...
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
click orlando
🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
click orlando
Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO
ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
click orlando
Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
click orlando
City of Orlando employee suspended amid investigation for blocking women’s health clinic access, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando staffer was suspended amid an investigation into a complaint claiming they blocked access to a women’s health clinic in a city-owned vehicle earlier this month, city officials announced Thursday. Ashley Papagni, a spokesperson for the city of Orlando, said the parking employee has...
click orlando
WATCH: Armed school ‘guardians’ train in Lake County to stop active shooter
TAVARES, Fla. – The sound of simulated gunfire echoed through the hallways and classrooms of Tavares High School this summer as armed school district employees, known as guardians, practiced tracking down and stopping an active school shooter. “This is the world we live in. Our precious resources are in...
click orlando
Memorial site for slain teen repeatedly vandalized, Ocoee family says
OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee family said the memorial site of their son, who was shot and killed last year, has been repeatedly vandalized — and the family is looking for answers. “Other than his ashes, it’s all we have. It’s where we go when we want to...
click orlando
Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Maitland woman, police say
MAITLAND, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for an elderly Maitland woman who was reported missing after leaving her apartment, according to the Maitland Police Department. Police identified the woman as Myrna Colon and said she was driving a dark-grey 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with a...
click orlando
Scorching heat and a few showers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Weather Service in Melbourne is monitoring a line of storms as it moves through Central Florida Wednesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Seminole County was allowed to expire at 2:45 p.m., and a flood advisory in areas of Seminole County impacted by heavy rain was allowed to expire at 3:30 p.m.
click orlando
Child ejected in crash as Florida man fled traffic stop at 100 mph, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple people, including a child, were injured late last month when a Florida man fleeing from a traffic stop in Melbourne crashed into at least five vehicles, officials said. After two Melbourne police officers were dispatched July 25 at 5:41 p.m. regarding a possible aggravated battery...
click orlando
Judge allows ex-NFL player in assault case to return to Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge in Orange County approved a motion modifying pre-trial release conditions for former NFL player Zac Stacy, who is accused of attacking a woman inside a home in Oakland in November. Zac Stacy faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. [TRENDING: ‘They will...
Comments / 0