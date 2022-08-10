Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon Care adds behavioral health in Ginger deal
Amazon Care is now offering members behavioral health services through a deal with Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare platform. Amazon Care's members have the option of adding Ginger to their care for 24/7 access to behavioral healthcare. Ginger connects members with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists. Amazon and Ginger will share patient health information for seamless service integration.
beckershospitalreview.com
76% of community pharmacies face staffing shortages
More than three-fourths of community pharmacies are struggling with staff shortages, according to a survey released Aug. 11 by the National Community Pharmacists Association. The survey is based on responses from about 360 pharmacy owners and managers collected between July 25 and Aug. 5. Three findings:. 1. Seventy-six percent of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
5 pharmacy leaders talk 2022 goals
As workforce shortages plague pharmacies and the industry adjusts to the $739 billion drug-pricing bill the Senate narrowly passed Aug. 7, here are what five pharmacy hospital and health system executives told Becker's their priorities are for the rest of 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why many pharmacists aren't prescribing Paxlovid: low demand, few workers
When the FDA allowed any state-licensed pharmacist to prescribe a COVID-19 antiviral to patients in July, some health organizations criticized the decision while others cheered, but pharmacies aren't picking up the slack, NBC reported Aug. 10. Pfizer's treatment Paxlovid became the most popular COVID-19 antiviral in May, but demand for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Early warnings, few false alerts: What physicians want out of AI sepsis detection tools
A new artificial intelligence sepsis detection system had an 89 percent adoption rate by physicians and nurses, higher than other legacy tools, which typically garner a 10 percent adoption rate, a study published July 21 shows. The Targeted Real-Time Early Warning System, which catches sepsis symptoms earlier than traditional methods,...
beckershospitalreview.com
MemorialCare names strategy chief
Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare has named Laurie Sicaeros as the system's chief strategy officer and leadership academy dean. Since 2018, Ms. Sicaeros has served as COO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which includes more than 2,000 employed and affiliated physicians. She has held a number of management positions with MemorialCare, including roles in business development, mergers and acquisitions and physician practice alignment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
General Catalyst: Why the VC firm with an unassuming name should have healthcare's attention
In July, venture capital firm General Catalyst launched its second $600-million-plus fund focusing on healthcare. Then on Aug. 11, the company plucked Marc Harrison, MD, the president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, to run a healthcare investment platform. But who exactly is this company that's suddenly capturing...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner expands relationships with 161 clients
Oracle Cerner added and expanded relationships with more than 161 clients from April to June 2022. Oracle Cerner added 11 new clients who will go live with its EHR system, technology and products, according to the EHR giant's growth report published Aug. 12. Four things to know:. Oracle Cerner is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Facebook's legal scrutiny over patient data sharing raises concerns for health site tracking tools
Facebook is facing two lawsuits over a tracking tool that allegedly has been targeting ads to people based on information about their health collected via code in hospital websites, raising concerns over the potential digital gaps in patient privacy protections, Bloomberg Law reported Aug. 10. One of the suits, filed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Partnership successful at weaning patients off ventilators
The Progressive Care Unit at Tampa General Hospital has generated impressive results, including an 83% ventilator weaning rate and 75% reduction in readmissions. A unique partnership at Tampa General Hospital is generating positive results for patients on ventilators. Ventilator-dependent patients are medically complex and often have multiple morbidities. Providing care...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent cancer study findings
Here are five recent oncology-related studies published by Becker's since July 12, starting with the most recent:. 1. A study from Austria published Aug. 10 and led by MedUni Vienna showed a partial or complete regression of brain metastasis in breast cancer patients after treatment with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-Dxd). 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health reportedly pursued One Medical before Amazon
Before Amazon entered an agreement to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in July, CVS Health approached the primary care company with interest to align, Bloomberg reported Aug. 10. A recent One Medical SEC proxy statement states that "Party A" approached the company in mid-October 2021 seeking a partnership or...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens offers $75K bonus for some pharmacists
Retail pharmacy company Walgreens is offering bonuses up to $75,000 to recruit pharmacists amid a workforce shortage, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 11. Job postings in every state include a bonus, the Journal found, with most bonuses being between $30,000 and $50,000. The job postings also specify a minimum tenure to be eligible for the bonus, usually about a year.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since July 12. 1. Don Boyd, president and COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, was promoted to the CEO role at the organization. 2. Stephanie Conners, executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
For Gen Z, 'quiet quitting' is a form of heightened work-life balance
Generation Z workers have embraced "quiet quitting," a phrase gaining traction on TikTok that encourages workers to show lesser enthusiasm at work, reject the ideas of going above and beyond in their careers, and prioritize their life outside of work, The Washington Post reported Aug. 12. The videos advocating for...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS names senior vice president of retail health
CVS Health has named Creagh Milford, MD, senior vice president of retail health, according to an Aug. 10 tweet from the company's chief medical officer, Sree Chaguturu, MD. Dr. Milford has been with CVS since October, where he first served as head of enterprise virtual care. Before that, he founded and served as CEO of Frisco, Texas-based HighCare Health, a subsidiary of Healthcare Highways.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pig protein-derived eye implants restore sight in 14 blind patients
Twenty patients with diseased or damaged corneas experienced significant improvements in their vision after they received implants made from pigskin protein, NBC News reported Aug. 11. All patients, based in India or Iran, were suffering from keratoconus, a progressive condition in which the eye's protective outer layer thins and bulges...
beckershospitalreview.com
Reinfection with BA.2.75 unlikely after bout with BA.5, experts say
Countries in the middle or just past the peak of a surge driven by the BA.5 omicron subvariant, such as the U.S., likely won't experience a subsequent wave from BA.2.75, another omicron relative, some experts predict. "We're coming to a point where these variants are sort of competing with each...
Comments / 0