Lumber truck crash closes ramp from I-40 to Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An on-ramp from Interstate 40 to Briley Parkway in West Nashville is closed after a truck carrying lumber overturned Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound ramp to Briley at Exit 204A around 9 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported logs from the truck spilled over the ramp and a significant amount of fuel leaked from the vehicle.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The ramp is expected to remain closed to traffic through Wednesday afternoon. TDOT reported crews hope to have the roadway reopened by 3 p.m.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

