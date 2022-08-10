ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

University of Oklahoma testing wastewater to detect monkeypox

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is testing wastewater to detect monkeypox, but the data isn’t available yet.

The testing won’t reveal who is infected. It will show if the virus is present in a certain area.

Health officials have confirmed 11 cases of monkeypox in Oklahoma and about 9,000 nationwide.

Authorities are monitoring monkeypox cases in all of Oklahoma’s surrounding states. Oklahoma health officials reported the state’s first probable case of monkeypox in June.

Doctors said symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and, most notably, a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that may be painful or itchy.

Experts said monkeypox is infectious from when symptoms start until the rash is fully healed.

