Harrison County (West Virginia) commissioner raises budget concerns
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, the Harrison County Commission approved another transfer of money from the county’s “rainy day fund” to the General Fund to balance the fiscal year budget. According to County Administrator Laura Pysz-Laulis, “since our fund balance was not the $4.6...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to celebrate project completion at NCWV Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to touch down at North Central West Virginia Airport Tuesday to help celebrate the completion of the “move the mountain” project. The “mountain,” approximately 3 million square feet of earth adjacent to W.Va. 279, was flattened and...
West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned in July 2021 that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and so set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, which is now in beta testing before going to mass market.
North Central West Virginia experienced hotter, wetter summer than average as of middle of August
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This summer has been hotter and wetter than average, according to climate data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Precipitation has been considerably above average despite a dry start to June.
West Virginia beekeepers say tradition is about more than just honey
It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his...
One day at a time: Alcohol
Right now, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to be major problems for North Central West Virginia and all of America. But what about alcohol, which has been around since the days of the pharaohs and beyond?
On vacation
FRYEBURG, Maine — Make way for turkeys. No, that’s no error. One morning in Maine — many of you parents out there will recognize that as a title of a well-loved 1952 children’s book by Robert McCloskey — we did just that, made way for turkeys.
