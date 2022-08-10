Read full article on original website
KRMG
Louisiana man, given life without parole for 2 murders, is released after 42 years in prison David Chenevert had pleaded guilty to stabbing Michael Brown, his roommate, and Evelyn McIntyre, a friend, in 1979.
KRMG
Florida airport employee stole $16K in items from luggage Police said one of the items stolen was an Apple AirTag, which led deputies to the suspect's home.
KRMG
1 killed in fight at Michigan General Motors plant Authorities said one suspect was in custody following the deadly altercation.
Shoplifter arrested with more than $11,500 in over-the-counter medications, police say
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Police arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in over-the-counter medications from pharmacies across New England. The North Attleboro Police Department said its officers were called to a CVS around 3 a.m. Wednesday by a clerk who was reporting a robbery, WFXT reported.
KRMG
North Carolina sheriff's office asks for help naming new K-9 puppy The sheriff's office said that 'Sir Sitsalot' and 'Fluffy' have been ruled out as potential names," the agency quipped.
Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections director leaves agency
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The head of Oklahoma’s prison system who oversaw the agency’s return to carrying out executions after a seven-year hiatus is stepping down. Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow announced his resignation in a statement on Monday. He did not cite a reason for stepping down.
KRMG
Nearly one million Michigan residents on water boil notice after main leak
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Nearly 1 million Michigan residents are under a boil water advisory after a leak was discovered in a major water main that serves the Detroit area. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it discovered a break early Saturday on a 10-foot water transmission main that distributes drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket
SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win. The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.
Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
Hawaii voters picking nominees in race to succeed Gov. Ige
HONOLULU — (AP) — The candidates running in Saturday's primary election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige include a former first lady, a retired mixed martial arts champion and a congressman who moonlights as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele's decision to run for...
Inflation relief should come from states, not Congress, Stitt says
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahomans are hungry for relief, with the cost of everything going up. Federal lawmakers say a bill making its way through Congress could be the answer. But Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt argues the bill should happen at the state level. “As everything is costing more,...
