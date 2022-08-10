Read full article on original website
Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
Fire leaves behind extensive damage to Forest Hill townhouse
FOREST HILL, Md. — A fire left behind extensive damage Friday at a townhome in Forest Hill. Oliver Alkire, senior deputy state fire marshal told 11 News that firefighters were called around 7:30 a.m. for a fire in the 300 block of Betty Court. Two people and a dog inside the house were able to evacuate safely.
New traffic signals on US 50 service road causing delays as part of study
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New, temporary traffic signals on the Oceanic Drive ramp to eastbound U.S. Route 50 caused delays Friday afternoon as part of a four-day pilot project. SkyTeam 11 video shows traffic stopped on the ramp and approach to it. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the...
Assailants used explosives in effort to steal from ATM in Crofton, officials say
CROFTON, Md. — Investigators in Anne Arundel County are seeking information in connection with an attempted ATM burglary. Anne Arundel County fire officials said assailants used an explosive device to try to steam from a drive-through ATM around midnight Thursday in Crofton. Investigators released a photo of a black...
Several homicides under investigation in Baltimore, many involving victims in cars
Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator
Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
Woman arrested on accusations she fired BB gun at firefighters at emergency call in Westport
Maryland State Police said a woman has been arrested in connection with BB rounds fired at Baltimore City firefighters. Video above: Firefighters shot at by BB gun while on emergency call. State police said troopers and federal agents on Wednesday arrested a woman who they said allegedly fired several BB...
Help Baltimore County police locate a missing teenage girl from Woodlawn
WOODLAWN, Md. — Please help Baltimore County police find a missing teenage girl last seen in the Woodlawn area. Makiyah Greene, 15, is 5 feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen in the Woodlawn area. Her clothing is unknown but her hair is currently not braided.
4 men killed in separate shootings in Baltimore, police say
Four men were killed in separate shootings across Baltimore on Friday, city police said. City police said the first shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive. A 33-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he...
Gates on Route 50 at Chesapeake Bay Bridge are part of elaborate new lane-closure system
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New gates on U.S. Route 50 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be part of an elaborate, first-of-its-kind automated lane-closure system. The Maryland Transportation Authority said the new $58 million project is designed to improve worker safety and save drivers time. Over the past five years,...
TSA: Lines backed up after replica firearm got through BWI-Marshall security checkpoint
LINTHICUM, Md. — A replica firearm found during screening of carry-on bags was taken into a secure area of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, officials said. Transportation Security Administration officials told 11 News that TSA sounded an alarm around 4:40 a.m. when a carry-on bag was...
Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC
Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building. "The...
Family of NyKayla Strawder speaks out about legislation, calls for answers
The family of a 15-year-old girl, who police said was killed by a 9-year-old boy, is calling on the city and the state to review legislation that prevents the boy from facing charges. "It's easy to come on and say, 'This is someone's gun, they should be charged,' especially when...
Darley Park community opens brighter, safer park
Community members held a lighting ceremony at Darley Gateway Park in East Baltimore on Thursday night. For years, the area was a dumping ground filled with trash. Now, it's been transformed into a park. After five years of work, improved lighting now enhances safety so people can spend more time...
11 News Today: Storm cleanup continues in northeast Baltimore; Trump takes Fifth Amendment
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
Editorial: Youth Violence
Think back to when you were 9 years old, and if that's too long ago, what were you doing at 14?. Riding your bike, hanging with friends -- a carefree time. And, your parents' biggest worry was whether you made the grade in school. Well, times have certainly changed. Recently,...
Staffing shortages, student safety at top of agenda in Howard County schools
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County has long been considered one of the top school public systems in Maryland, but it's not one without its challenges. While Michael Martirano may be considered the dean of Maryland school superintendents, he said there's still plenty to learn. "We are tending to...
Burger restaurant to replace World of Beer in Locust Point
First sandwiches, now smash burgers. Baltimore restaurateur Kevin Curley, who owns the gourmet sandwich shop RegionAle, has his sights on Locust Point for a new burger-and-milkshake joint. Fat Patties, a collaboration between Curley and a locally-based restaurant incubator, is set to open later this summer in the McHenry Row shopping center.
Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest
SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
