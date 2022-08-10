ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Rosario Dawson just introduce Nnamdi Okafor as her new boyfriend?

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

It has been six months since Rosario Dawson and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker called it quits. Now the actress is linked to poet Nnamdi Okafor after she took social media to share a video of them two riding a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

The “Mandalorian” actress and her alleged new beau recorded themselves making silly faces and told each other, “I love you.”

Dawson’s new relationship comes after she and Booker went separate ways in February 2022 after three years together. “He’s a wonderful human being, and it’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re busy,” Dawson told TMZ when they were dating. “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

It is unknown why Rosario and Cory broke up, but according to People , they are close friends.

Rosario Dawson opened up about her relationship with her adopted teenage daughter

Latinos Rosario Dawson & Pedro Pascal lead Star Wars panel

Rosario Dawson thinks ‘SNL’ should give boyfriend Cory Booker his props

Professionally Rosario Dawson also has exciting news. The Latina actress is part of the Star Wars universe. Dawson is leading in “Ahsoka.”

“Ahsoka” doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it’s expected at some point next year, and it’s one of Star Wars‘ most awaited releases considering that her character has a long history with fans. “I’m here because of people like you,” Dawson said in one of Star Wars panels in California. “It’s just such a thrill and honor to bring her to life and feel the energy of everyone wanting to see her come to life.”

