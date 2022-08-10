ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

The Oakland Press

New music releases from local band, radio station

A couple of new releases have ushered a wealth of music from the Detroit area into the marketplace. Detroit-based band Mac Saturn quietly dropped its first EP, “Until the Money Runs Out,” featuring five songs recorded at Rust Belt Studios in Royal Oak — where Greta Van Fleet made its early, Grammy Award-winning recordings. The set is led by the first single, “Mr. Cadillac,” while the quintet — which recently opened for Journey in Mount Pleasant — is currently on the road supporting Dirty Honey and playing its own shows.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Music venues firing all over the metro area

Sunday is usually a day of rest — unless you’re a music fan. August 14 will, in fact, be one of the busiest Sundays of the summer season and possibly ever in town, with major acts playing at no less than seven of the metro area’s major venues. The truly Super Sunday includes performances by:
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Gleaners Community Food Bank, Lighthouse expand partnership to address food insecurity

Two Detroit-area nonprofit organizations, Gleaners Community Food Bank and Lighthouse, have announced a new partnership agreement where Lighthouse will operate its food programs from Gleaners’ Pontiac facility, 120 E. Columbia Avenue. Gleaners is providing Pontiac-based Lighthouse a no-cost lease of the facility, while Lighthouse assumes operating costs and maintenance,...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022

Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit names new officers

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit announced new officers for the area’s leadership team. Majors Robert and Lisa Mueller have been appointed to new positions at Divisional Headquarters in Southfield, according to a press release. Major Robert will serve as the Metro Detroit Area Commander overseeing fundraising, community development...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Maple Road to be resurfaced in Troy

The city of Troy and the Road Commission for Oakland County will resurface Maple Road between Rochester Road and Dequindre Road, starting Saturday, Aug. 13. The first section of the Maple Road resurfacing project between Coolidge Highway and Rochester Road is substantially complete. The second portion is expected to be done by late September.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from OAA boys soccer media day

The Oakland Activities Association’s boys soccer coaches held a media day at Troy Athens High School on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, to talk about the upcoming season.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Two from Oakland County appointed to state mortuary board

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of LaShonda D. Martin, of Southfield, and Vern A. Pixley, of Rochester, to the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Martin is the administrative manager for Kemp Funeral Home. She has a Bachelor of Science in Mortuary Science from...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant

As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County voters will decide countywide transit millage

Oakland County commissioners voted 13-7 to put a 0.95 public transportation millage on the Nov. 8 ballot, despite some technical issues and a strong effort by Republican commissioners to stave off a countywide vote. The proposal does not allow communities to opt out of the plan, which fueled opposition to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy man appointed to Michigan Board of Accountancy

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Paul M. Balas, of Troy, to the Michigan Board of Accountancy Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Balas is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a former partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers, and a former chairman of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man arraigned in killing of co-worker at GM Orion Plant

A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge Saturday, Aug. 13, after the killing of a Pontiac resident at the GM Orion Plant Thursday. Astrit Gjon Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, is being held without bond at Oakland County Jail after the death of Gregory Lanier Robertson.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge adds security guard to Oxford lawsuit

An Oxford schools security guard, has been added as a defendant to a lawsuit filed by families of student victims in last fall’s school shooting . Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot approved a motion during a hearing on Wednesday to add Kimberly Potts, 54, after an attorney for the families viewed security footage and Potts’ behavior.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

1 dead after fight at GM plant

A fight between coworkers at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant left one dead and one person in custody early Thursday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting. The victim is identified as Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac. He and the suspect were both employed by a...
PONTIAC, MI

