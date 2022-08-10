A couple of new releases have ushered a wealth of music from the Detroit area into the marketplace. Detroit-based band Mac Saturn quietly dropped its first EP, “Until the Money Runs Out,” featuring five songs recorded at Rust Belt Studios in Royal Oak — where Greta Van Fleet made its early, Grammy Award-winning recordings. The set is led by the first single, “Mr. Cadillac,” while the quintet — which recently opened for Journey in Mount Pleasant — is currently on the road supporting Dirty Honey and playing its own shows.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO