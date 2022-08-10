Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
New music releases from local band, radio station
A couple of new releases have ushered a wealth of music from the Detroit area into the marketplace. Detroit-based band Mac Saturn quietly dropped its first EP, “Until the Money Runs Out,” featuring five songs recorded at Rust Belt Studios in Royal Oak — where Greta Van Fleet made its early, Grammy Award-winning recordings. The set is led by the first single, “Mr. Cadillac,” while the quintet — which recently opened for Journey in Mount Pleasant — is currently on the road supporting Dirty Honey and playing its own shows.
The Oakland Press
Music venues firing all over the metro area
Sunday is usually a day of rest — unless you’re a music fan. August 14 will, in fact, be one of the busiest Sundays of the summer season and possibly ever in town, with major acts playing at no less than seven of the metro area’s major venues. The truly Super Sunday includes performances by:
The Oakland Press
Landscape beautification award to be presented at Village of Wolverine Lake Veterans Memorial
The Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) to host an award ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Village of Wolverine Lake Veterans Memorial, at 855 Glengary Road, Wolverine Lake. MNLA will present its 2022 Community Landscape Beautification Award to Garden Innovations for their project at the Village...
The Oakland Press
Gleaners Community Food Bank, Lighthouse expand partnership to address food insecurity
Two Detroit-area nonprofit organizations, Gleaners Community Food Bank and Lighthouse, have announced a new partnership agreement where Lighthouse will operate its food programs from Gleaners’ Pontiac facility, 120 E. Columbia Avenue. Gleaners is providing Pontiac-based Lighthouse a no-cost lease of the facility, while Lighthouse assumes operating costs and maintenance,...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022
Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
The Oakland Press
Michigan Senior Olympics Summer Games slated for area over next few weeks
More than 1,500 athletes, ages 50-plus from all over the state will be competing in the Michigan Senior Olympics Summer Games over the next few weeks, with events scattered at venues all over Oakland and Macomb counties. The 23 MSO Summer Games events are scheduled for two blocks: Aug. 12-21...
The Oakland Press
Salvation Army of Metro Detroit names new officers
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit announced new officers for the area’s leadership team. Majors Robert and Lisa Mueller have been appointed to new positions at Divisional Headquarters in Southfield, according to a press release. Major Robert will serve as the Metro Detroit Area Commander overseeing fundraising, community development...
The Oakland Press
Maple Road to be resurfaced in Troy
The city of Troy and the Road Commission for Oakland County will resurface Maple Road between Rochester Road and Dequindre Road, starting Saturday, Aug. 13. The first section of the Maple Road resurfacing project between Coolidge Highway and Rochester Road is substantially complete. The second portion is expected to be done by late September.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from OAA boys soccer media day
The Oakland Activities Association’s boys soccer coaches held a media day at Troy Athens High School on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, to talk about the upcoming season.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: Three seniors preparing for first-time starting duties under center in OAA
Three local senior quarterbacks in the OAA are preparing for starting duties for the first time in their prep careers on the gridiron: two are switching positions to go under center in 2022, the other is finally getting his chance to shine following pulling backup duty the past two years.
The Oakland Press
Two from Oakland County appointed to state mortuary board
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of LaShonda D. Martin, of Southfield, and Vern A. Pixley, of Rochester, to the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Martin is the administrative manager for Kemp Funeral Home. She has a Bachelor of Science in Mortuary Science from...
The Oakland Press
Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant
As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County voters will decide countywide transit millage
Oakland County commissioners voted 13-7 to put a 0.95 public transportation millage on the Nov. 8 ballot, despite some technical issues and a strong effort by Republican commissioners to stave off a countywide vote. The proposal does not allow communities to opt out of the plan, which fueled opposition to...
The Oakland Press
Accused killer of Grand Blanc teen Jacob Hills charged with multiple felonies
A Westland man is jailed on multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Grand Blanc teenager killed in Detroit just weeks before he was to report for military service. Avion Sanders, 23, is accused of shooting to death Jacob Hills, 18, after meeting him at a party...
The Oakland Press
Larceny, bank fraud suspect sought for crimes in Oakland and Macomb counties
Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help identify a woman accused of passing a stolen check at a Rochester Hills bank and attempting to use a stolen credit card in Macomb County. A reward is offered through Crime Stoppers. The sheriff’s office said...
The Oakland Press
Troy man appointed to Michigan Board of Accountancy
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Paul M. Balas, of Troy, to the Michigan Board of Accountancy Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Balas is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a former partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers, and a former chairman of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants.
The Oakland Press
Man arraigned in killing of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge Saturday, Aug. 13, after the killing of a Pontiac resident at the GM Orion Plant Thursday. Astrit Gjon Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, is being held without bond at Oakland County Jail after the death of Gregory Lanier Robertson.
The Oakland Press
Judge adds security guard to Oxford lawsuit
An Oxford schools security guard, has been added as a defendant to a lawsuit filed by families of student victims in last fall’s school shooting . Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot approved a motion during a hearing on Wednesday to add Kimberly Potts, 54, after an attorney for the families viewed security footage and Potts’ behavior.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
The Oakland Press
1 dead after fight at GM plant
A fight between coworkers at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant left one dead and one person in custody early Thursday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting. The victim is identified as Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac. He and the suspect were both employed by a...
