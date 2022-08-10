ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Jordan, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

New Scotland murder suspect appears in court

Jacob Klein, the man accused of killing a New Scotland physician’s assistant, was back in court Thursday. The appearance in Albany County Court was a procedural hearing. Klien has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi. Police say he stalked Rabadi for...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?

Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
GUILDERLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
WNYT

Gloversville duo charged with felony drug possession

State police arrested two men on felony drug possession charges in Gloversville. Police charged 34-year-old Irving McNeil-Smith from the Bronx with three criminal possession charges and one tampering with evidence charge. They charged 41-year-old Charles Newton with two possession charges. They were arrested after a traffic stop.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Fulton Co. animal control officer accused of impersonation

An animal control officer in Fulton County is accused of pretending to be someone from the sheriff’s office. Police say Joseph Passino showed a badge and identified himself as a member of the sheriff’s office while trying to talk to a homeowner in the town of Perth. He’s never been employed by the sheriff’s office.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

State Police Say Three Arrests Made in Connection With Multiple Larcenies

State Police say they've made three arrests in connection with multiple larcenies. Earlier this week, Troopers worked alongside Guilderland police to look into a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen. Police later found the equipment that had been taken in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake and took 41-year-old Kristopher Bradford, 33-year-old Natasha Ryan and 35-year-old John Tybush the second into custody. All three suspects were arraigned and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
SAND LAKE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy