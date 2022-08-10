Read full article on original website
Albany man allegedly hands police fake ID
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Roommate During Altercation In Albany
A man is behind bars after an altercation between roommates ended with a man being stabbed to death in the Capital District, according to police. Albany Police were called just after 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with reports of a stabbing at a home near Clinton Street and Third Avenue.
Mom Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law After Crash On Thruway In Newburgh, Police Say
A mother from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the New York Thruway with her two young children in the car, state police said. Troopers in Orange County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a single car crash with property damage on I-87 in the town of Newburgh.
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
Police looking for Pownal Stewart’s burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking for information about a burglary at the Stewart's Shops at 7594 Route 7 in Pownal. The burglary reportedly happened on August 12 around 1:45 a.m.
New Scotland murder suspect appears in court
Jacob Klein, the man accused of killing a New Scotland physician’s assistant, was back in court Thursday. The appearance in Albany County Court was a procedural hearing. Klien has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi. Police say he stalked Rabadi for...
Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?
Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilton
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wilton Friday morning. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they are not releasing the victim's identity until the next of kin is notified.
Hudson Falls police chief retires
On Friday, the village of Hudson Falls said goodbye to its police chief. Hudson Falls Police Department Chief Scott Gillis retired effective Friday, Aug. 12, after several decades of service.
Thompson’s Lake drowning victim identified
The Albany County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who drowned in Thompson's Lake on Thursday. He has been identified as Mahbeer Magasa, 58, of Guyana.
Gloversville duo charged with felony drug possession
State police arrested two men on felony drug possession charges in Gloversville. Police charged 34-year-old Irving McNeil-Smith from the Bronx with three criminal possession charges and one tampering with evidence charge. They charged 41-year-old Charles Newton with two possession charges. They were arrested after a traffic stop.
Albany man indicted on pandemic-related fraud charges
An Albany man appeared in court on Wednesday on an indictment alleging he engaged in fraudulent schemes to obtain government benefits and other funds intended to help out-of-work New Yorkers and struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
Fulton Co. animal control officer accused of impersonation
An animal control officer in Fulton County is accused of pretending to be someone from the sheriff’s office. Police say Joseph Passino showed a badge and identified himself as a member of the sheriff’s office while trying to talk to a homeowner in the town of Perth. He’s never been employed by the sheriff’s office.
3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
State Police Say Three Arrests Made in Connection With Multiple Larcenies
State Police say they've made three arrests in connection with multiple larcenies. Earlier this week, Troopers worked alongside Guilderland police to look into a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen. Police later found the equipment that had been taken in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake and took 41-year-old Kristopher Bradford, 33-year-old Natasha Ryan and 35-year-old John Tybush the second into custody. All three suspects were arraigned and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
Fulton County woman charged with 55 counts of torturing animals
An arrest has been made in a case of alleged animal abuse in Fulton County that NewsChannel 13 has been following for weeks. Sue Kelly, the owner of Kelly’s Haven in Mayfield, has been charged with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals. Dozens of animals were seized from...
Amsterdam man arrested for allegedly stealing car
An Amsterdam man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle parked at a school. The Amsterdam Police Department said Nakia Christian, 44, was arrested on August 8.
Saratoga County sheriff looking for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia.
