CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Ether Leads Crypto Markets Higher After Final Merge Test Goes Live

Price Point: Ether outperforms bitcoin as the Ethereum blockchain completes the third and final testnet ahead of the Merge. Bitcoin still hits a two-month high. Market Moves: A Georgetown University law professor sounds an alarm on how the proof-of-stake protocol will make it easier for ether to be considered a security under the Howey Test. What could happen post-Merge?
CoinDesk

Hut 8's Q2 Loss Widens to $69M, Continues to 'Hodl' Bitcoin

Canadian bitcoin (BTC) miner Hut 8 (HUT) posted a C$88.1 million ($69 million) loss for the second quarter, compared with a loss of C$4 million in the same quarter a year ago and a profit of C$55.7 million in the first quarter. Th loss in the latest quarter was driven...
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Finishes Higher for Third Consecutive Week

BTC regains $24,000 after initially trading lower. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reclaimed $24,000 after falling earlier in the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading sideways and just over this threshold. Bitcoin rose 3% over the last week, continuing recent momentum. Ether’s (ETH) price increased 0.6%, surpassing...
CoinDesk

Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Blocked as Uzbekistan Clamps Down

The websites of global cryptocurrency exchanges have been blocked in Uzbekistan, the National Agency for Perspective Projects said Wednesday. Gleb Kostarev, Binance's head of Eastern Europe, confirmed that the exchange's website hasn't been accessible for users in Uzbekistan since Tuesday. Huobi, FTX, Bybit and others are also blocked, he said.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Rallies to 2-Month High; What's Next?

Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying after Wednesday's U.S. economic data offered hope that rampant inflation might have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will slow liquidity tightening in the months ahead. According to some analysts, however, those hopes may be misplaced and those dreaming of a steady bull run may be disappointed.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
CoinDesk

Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor

Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
CoinDesk

Crypto Miner Core Scientific Cuts 10% of Staff, Keeps Hashrate Projection

Crypto miner Core Scientific (CORZ) cut 10% of its staff and dramatically reduced the value of its assets as the cryptocurrency rout continued to drag on the industry. The workforce reduction was announced Thursday as the company reported its second-quarter financial results, which included an $840 million charge to reduce the accounting value of its assets that took the Core's net loss for the period to $862 million.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange dYdX Blocked Accounts That Received Even Small Amounts From Tornado Cash

Cryptocurrency exchange dYdX said it blocked user accounts with even a token link to Tornado Cash, the crypto-mixing service sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Treasury Department's action led to a significant increase in accounts flagged by dYdX's compliance provider, which is used to highlight accounts potentially associated with ransomware, malware, child sex abuse material, known criminals and sanctions lists, the company said in a blog post.
CoinDesk

South Korea's Financial Watchdog to Expedite New Crypto Rules: Report

South Korea's financial watchdog wants to fast-track the review of proposals for new crypto laws, local media outlet Edaily reported Thursday. A task force made up of experts and staff from relevant ministries will quickly review proposed virtual asset legislation, Kim Joo-hyun, chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC), said at a meeting held at the Parliament complex in Seoul on Thursday, Edaily said.
CoinDesk

Abrdn Buys Stake in Digital Exchange Archax

Abrdn, which is one of the largest asset-management firms in the U.K., has taken a stake in Archax, the first and only digital securities exchange to be regulated in the U.K. Abrdn, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, is now the exchange's largest external shareholder, Archax said Friday. In an email, abrdn declined to disclose the size of the stake or say how much it paid.
CoinDesk

US Regulators Consider Asking Large Hedge Funds to Disclose Crypto Exposure

The two main U.S. market regulators took a step toward requiring large hedge funds to report their cryptocurrency holdings, part of a broader effort to prevent hidden risks from lurking within private investment firms and damaging the financial system. On Wednesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity...
CoinDesk

Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says

Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
CoinDesk

Hedge Fund Point72’s Steve Cohen Plans Crypto Asset Manager: Report

Steve Cohen, the billionaire behind hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, is setting up a crypto-specific asset manager, Blockworks reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cohen started investing in crypto in 2018. The new entity is in the early planning stages. It will trade spot cryptocurrencies, a new tactic for...
CoinDesk

Rune Christensen Details How MakerDAO Is Navigating Tornado Cash Sanctions

The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should prepare itself for a more adversarial relationship with regulators, warned Rune Christensen, founder of MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the DAI stablecoin. Christensen told CoinDesk TV on Thursday the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash may be ushering in “a new...
CoinDesk

An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?

Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
CoinDesk

Polkadot Now Has a Decentralized Version of 'Wrapped' Bitcoin

Interlay, a decentralized stablecoin network, has launched InterBTC (iBTC) – a wrapped bitcoin token. Wrapped tokens are synthetic (or tokenized) versions of crypto assets not native to the blockchains they exist on. iBTC was launched on Polkadot, a network that allows different blockchains to communicate with each other. One iBTC can be redeemed directly on the Bitcoin blockchain for one BTC (1:1 redemption ratio). The wrapped token allows bitcoin to be used for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Polkadot via a bridge (a system connecting one blockchain to another).
