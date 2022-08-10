Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Ether Leads Crypto Markets Higher After Final Merge Test Goes Live
Price Point: Ether outperforms bitcoin as the Ethereum blockchain completes the third and final testnet ahead of the Merge. Bitcoin still hits a two-month high. Market Moves: A Georgetown University law professor sounds an alarm on how the proof-of-stake protocol will make it easier for ether to be considered a security under the Howey Test. What could happen post-Merge?
CoinDesk
Hut 8's Q2 Loss Widens to $69M, Continues to 'Hodl' Bitcoin
Canadian bitcoin (BTC) miner Hut 8 (HUT) posted a C$88.1 million ($69 million) loss for the second quarter, compared with a loss of C$4 million in the same quarter a year ago and a profit of C$55.7 million in the first quarter. Th loss in the latest quarter was driven...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Finishes Higher for Third Consecutive Week
BTC regains $24,000 after initially trading lower. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reclaimed $24,000 after falling earlier in the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading sideways and just over this threshold. Bitcoin rose 3% over the last week, continuing recent momentum. Ether’s (ETH) price increased 0.6%, surpassing...
CoinDesk
Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Blocked as Uzbekistan Clamps Down
The websites of global cryptocurrency exchanges have been blocked in Uzbekistan, the National Agency for Perspective Projects said Wednesday. Gleb Kostarev, Binance's head of Eastern Europe, confirmed that the exchange's website hasn't been accessible for users in Uzbekistan since Tuesday. Huobi, FTX, Bybit and others are also blocked, he said.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Rallies to 2-Month High; What's Next?
Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying after Wednesday's U.S. economic data offered hope that rampant inflation might have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will slow liquidity tightening in the months ahead. According to some analysts, however, those hopes may be misplaced and those dreaming of a steady bull run may be disappointed.
CoinDesk
Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor
Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Core Scientific Cuts 10% of Staff, Keeps Hashrate Projection
Crypto miner Core Scientific (CORZ) cut 10% of its staff and dramatically reduced the value of its assets as the cryptocurrency rout continued to drag on the industry. The workforce reduction was announced Thursday as the company reported its second-quarter financial results, which included an $840 million charge to reduce the accounting value of its assets that took the Core's net loss for the period to $862 million.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange dYdX Blocked Accounts That Received Even Small Amounts From Tornado Cash
Cryptocurrency exchange dYdX said it blocked user accounts with even a token link to Tornado Cash, the crypto-mixing service sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Treasury Department's action led to a significant increase in accounts flagged by dYdX's compliance provider, which is used to highlight accounts potentially associated with ransomware, malware, child sex abuse material, known criminals and sanctions lists, the company said in a blog post.
CoinDesk
South Korea's Financial Watchdog to Expedite New Crypto Rules: Report
South Korea's financial watchdog wants to fast-track the review of proposals for new crypto laws, local media outlet Edaily reported Thursday. A task force made up of experts and staff from relevant ministries will quickly review proposed virtual asset legislation, Kim Joo-hyun, chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC), said at a meeting held at the Parliament complex in Seoul on Thursday, Edaily said.
CoinDesk
Abrdn Buys Stake in Digital Exchange Archax
Abrdn, which is one of the largest asset-management firms in the U.K., has taken a stake in Archax, the first and only digital securities exchange to be regulated in the U.K. Abrdn, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, is now the exchange's largest external shareholder, Archax said Friday. In an email, abrdn declined to disclose the size of the stake or say how much it paid.
CoinDesk
US Regulators Consider Asking Large Hedge Funds to Disclose Crypto Exposure
The two main U.S. market regulators took a step toward requiring large hedge funds to report their cryptocurrency holdings, part of a broader effort to prevent hidden risks from lurking within private investment firms and damaging the financial system. On Wednesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Solana Market Shrugs Off TVL Fakery With Price Rebound; Ether Climbs on Merge Anticipation
Prices: Bitcoin spends most of Thursday above $24K before declining; ether jumps even higher. Insights: SOL gains ground despite a scheme that juiced the value of Saber and the Solana blockchain. ●Bitcoin (BTC): $23,781 −1.0%. ●Ether (ETH): $1,860 +0.3%. ●S&P 500 daily close: 4,207.27 −0.1%. ●Gold: $1,804 per...
CoinDesk
Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says
Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
CoinDesk
Hedge Fund Point72’s Steve Cohen Plans Crypto Asset Manager: Report
Steve Cohen, the billionaire behind hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, is setting up a crypto-specific asset manager, Blockworks reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cohen started investing in crypto in 2018. The new entity is in the early planning stages. It will trade spot cryptocurrencies, a new tactic for...
CoinDesk
Rune Christensen Details How MakerDAO Is Navigating Tornado Cash Sanctions
The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should prepare itself for a more adversarial relationship with regulators, warned Rune Christensen, founder of MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the DAI stablecoin. Christensen told CoinDesk TV on Thursday the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash may be ushering in “a new...
CoinDesk
Crypto Entrepreneurs Bankman-Fried, Sun in Talks to Buy Majority of Huobi Global Exchange: Report
Leon Li, founder of crypto exchange Huobi Global, is in talks to sell a majority stake in the company in a transaction that would value the firm at $3 billion or more, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Li is looking to sell almost 60% of the firm, and has held preliminary...
CoinDesk
An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?
Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
CoinDesk
Digital Asset Platform Bakkt's Q2 Loss Narrows to $27.6M; Year Revenue Forecast Range Cut
In the second quarter, digital asset platform Bakkt (BKKT) reduced its net loss quarter to $27.6 million, a near 13% improvement compared to the $31.9 million loss it recorded during the same period last year. The firm's net revenue jumped 60% to $13.6 million from $8.5 million in the second...
CoinDesk
Polkadot Now Has a Decentralized Version of 'Wrapped' Bitcoin
Interlay, a decentralized stablecoin network, has launched InterBTC (iBTC) – a wrapped bitcoin token. Wrapped tokens are synthetic (or tokenized) versions of crypto assets not native to the blockchains they exist on. iBTC was launched on Polkadot, a network that allows different blockchains to communicate with each other. One iBTC can be redeemed directly on the Bitcoin blockchain for one BTC (1:1 redemption ratio). The wrapped token allows bitcoin to be used for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Polkadot via a bridge (a system connecting one blockchain to another).
