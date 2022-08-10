Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Ether Leads Crypto Markets Higher After Final Merge Test Goes Live
Price Point: Ether outperforms bitcoin as the Ethereum blockchain completes the third and final testnet ahead of the Merge. Bitcoin still hits a two-month high. Market Moves: A Georgetown University law professor sounds an alarm on how the proof-of-stake protocol will make it easier for ether to be considered a security under the Howey Test. What could happen post-Merge?
CoinDesk
Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Blocked as Uzbekistan Clamps Down
The websites of global cryptocurrency exchanges have been blocked in Uzbekistan, the National Agency for Perspective Projects said Wednesday. Gleb Kostarev, Binance's head of Eastern Europe, confirmed that the exchange's website hasn't been accessible for users in Uzbekistan since Tuesday. Huobi, FTX, Bybit and others are also blocked, he said.
CoinDesk
South Korea's Financial Watchdog to Expedite New Crypto Rules: Report
South Korea's financial watchdog wants to fast-track the review of proposals for new crypto laws, local media outlet Edaily reported Thursday. A task force made up of experts and staff from relevant ministries will quickly review proposed virtual asset legislation, Kim Joo-hyun, chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC), said at a meeting held at the Parliament complex in Seoul on Thursday, Edaily said.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Rallies to 2-Month High; What's Next?
Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying after Wednesday's U.S. economic data offered hope that rampant inflation might have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will slow liquidity tightening in the months ahead. According to some analysts, however, those hopes may be misplaced and those dreaming of a steady bull run may be disappointed.
CoinDesk
Tornado Cash Sanctions: The Most Significant Crypto Overreach by the US Government Yet?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis, FTX US and NEAR. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW reflects on the July inflation data as well as the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions on Tornado Cash. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features Nathaniel Whittemore, aka...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
CoinDesk
Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp Suspends Several Crypto-Related Accounts
Mailchimp appears to have suspended the accounts of several crypto-related firms, according to the affected outlets. Crypto firms on the chopping board include intelligence platform Messari. Founder Ryan Selkis posted on Twitter revealing the suspension and expressing his disappointment. Media outlet Decrypt also reported the news. Crypto wallet provider Edge,...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2% in Thursday morning trading and held those gains throughout the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains above $24,000. Ether’s (ETH) price climbed 4%. ETH’s push higher occurred on higher than average trading volume when compared to its 20-day moving average.
CoinDesk
Abrdn Buys Stake in Digital Exchange Archax
Abrdn, which is one of the largest asset-management firms in the U.K., has taken a stake in Archax, the first and only digital securities exchange to be regulated in the U.K. Abrdn, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, is now the exchange's largest external shareholder, Archax said Friday. In an email, abrdn declined to disclose the size of the stake or say how much it paid.
CoinDesk
Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says
Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
CoinDesk
Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor
Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
CoinDesk
Rune Christensen Details How MakerDAO Is Navigating Tornado Cash Sanctions
The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should prepare itself for a more adversarial relationship with regulators, warned Rune Christensen, founder of MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the DAI stablecoin. Christensen told CoinDesk TV on Thursday the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash may be ushering in “a new...
CoinDesk
Crypto Mining Hosting Firm Applied Blockchain Adds $15M Loan to Pay Off Debt, Fund Growth
Bitcoin mining hosting company Applied Blockchain (APLD) has secured a $15 million loan to pay off its existing debt and fund the buildout of data centers. The loan, which was granted by a North Dakota bank, is expected to have an interest rate of 1.5% for the first 13 months after including "state-based economic incentives" and 6.5% for the remainder of the term, according to a company press release on Friday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Slips at End of Strong Week, Huobi Founder in Talks to Sell Majority Stake
Price Point: After a strong week for the crypto market, bitcoin and ether both slip. Crypto entrepreneurs Sam Bankman-Fried and Justin Sun are in talks to buy a majority stake of Huobi Global in what could be one of the biggest deals ever in crypto. Market Moves: The value of...
CoinDesk
Crypto Entrepreneurs Bankman-Fried, Sun in Talks to Buy Majority of Huobi Global Exchange: Report
Leon Li, founder of crypto exchange Huobi Global, is in talks to sell a majority stake in the company in a transaction that would value the firm at $3 billion or more, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Li is looking to sell almost 60% of the firm, and has held preliminary...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Finishes Higher for Third Consecutive Week
BTC regains $24,000 after initially trading lower. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reclaimed $24,000 after falling earlier in the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading sideways and just over this threshold. Bitcoin rose 3% over the last week, continuing recent momentum. Ether’s (ETH) price increased 0.6%, surpassing...
CoinDesk
Hut 8's Q2 Loss Widens to $69M, Continues to 'Hodl' Bitcoin
Canadian bitcoin (BTC) miner Hut 8 (HUT) posted a C$88.1 million ($69 million) loss for the second quarter, compared with a loss of C$4 million in the same quarter a year ago and a profit of C$55.7 million in the first quarter. Th loss in the latest quarter was driven...
CoinDesk
India Regulator Probes at Least 10 Crypto Exchanges on Money Laundering Allegations: Report
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating at least 10 crypto exchanges for allegedly assisting foreign firms launder money via crypto, according to an Economic Times report, citing people aware of the matter. The money laundering investigation gained attention recently after the ED raided the properties of a WazirX director. This...
CoinDesk
JPMorgan: Ethereum Miners Face an Abrupt Change Following the Merge
Ethereum miners are facing an abrupt change after the network moves to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism from a proof-of-work (PoW) system and their role effectively ends, forcing them to seek alternative income streams, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Wednesday. This switch, also known as the Merge, is...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Solana Market Shrugs Off TVL Fakery With Price Rebound; Ether Climbs on Merge Anticipation
Prices: Bitcoin spends most of Thursday above $24K before declining; ether jumps even higher. Insights: SOL gains ground despite a scheme that juiced the value of Saber and the Solana blockchain. ●Bitcoin (BTC): $23,781 −1.0%. ●Ether (ETH): $1,860 +0.3%. ●S&P 500 daily close: 4,207.27 −0.1%. ●Gold: $1,804 per...
