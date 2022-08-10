TV Ratings: Password Has Solid Debut

Click here to read the full article.

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s eight-episode Password revival kicked off on Tuesday night with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating ( per Nielsen finals ), leading out of this summer’s most watched and No. 3-rated program , America’s Got Talent .

Those numbers mark an improvement over what Dancing With Myself averaged earlier this summer in the plum AGT lead-out spot (2.2 mil.0.4), and the total audience — facing no original competition, admittedly — looks like one of the Tuesday time slot’s largest in… well, quite a while.

It’s also the most watched reality-TV premiere since AGT: Extreme’ s 2/21/22 time slot premiere.

Grade Password ‘s debut and your intent to stay tuned (Night 2 airs tonight at 9/8c) below!

Opening NBC’s night, America’s Got Talent ‘s first live Season 17 episode drew 6.5 mil and a 0.7, holding steady week-to-week; read recap .

