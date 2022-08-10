ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Southeastern Massachusetts Drought Now 'Critical'

Just before Tuesday's rainstorm, on Aug. 9 the state upgraded the Southeastern Massachusetts region to a Level 3 "Critical" drought status, while the U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded Bristol County and the western parts of Plymouth County to an "extreme" drought. According to the Drought Monitor website, "of particular note is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Free Mass511 Helps Massachusetts Residents to Navigate the State

Mass511 is not new. From the best I can tell, the 511 traffic information service has been around for years, but in 2010 the free service went on steroids. I didn't know much about Mass511 until today. Okay, I didn't know anything about Mass511 until after seeing a blue highway sign promoting it for the umpteenth-million time I decided to look into it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

UMass Dartmouth, BCC Require Vaccination Proof for Fall Semester

For many folks, the COVID-19 pandemic seems like a distant memory, but if you plan to attend classes or work at the University of Massachusetts or Bristol Community College this fall, proof of COVID vaccination is required. Returning students and staff have probably already met the vaccination requirement, but those...
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire

The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of the family’s cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page

Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Bristol County DA Candidates Face Off in Heated Debate

DARTMOUTH — The current Bristol County District Attorney faced off against a challenger for his seat in the democratic primary this fall in a spirited and often heated debate at Dartmouth Town Hall Tuesday night. Incumbent D.A. Thomas Quinn III took on challenger and former prosecutor Shannon McMahon, discussing...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Carver's Edaville Family Theme Park No Longer For Sale

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park announced that it is officially off the market and that two new operators are coming aboard to keep the train-themed park chugging along into the future. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale,” the park’s official Facebook page posted Wednesday morning.
CARVER, MA
FUN 107

Bristol County DA to Expand Missing Persons Search

Families of missing people who vanished without a trace from Bristol County in the past 50 years may finally get some answers. The county District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it will be expanding the scope of its cold case unit to include unsolved missing persons cases from the 1970s until today.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Woman Killed in Providence Motorcycle Crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford woman has been killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 95 North in Providence on Saturday night. Rhode Island state police say 22-year-old Yessica Coreas-Hernandez has died in the crash, which took place at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. An investigation found that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children's Book

A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

