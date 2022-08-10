Read full article on original website
Strays Continue to be a Growing Concern for Lafayette County
It’s been more than a year since the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors pledged during a public meeting that the Board was committed to finding a solution to the lack of animal control or an animal shelter in the county. In April 2021, the city of Oxford asked the...
UM Releases Fall 2022 COVID-19 Resources and Information
The University of Mississippi released a document with resources and information about COVID-19 for the 2022 fall semester, which begins Aug. 22. The information released Friday gives guidance for how the university will manage COVID-19 as it continues to shift to an endemic phase. Masks. Face coverings are optional in...
Spyder Moving Services Owner Taken into Custody by OPD
The owner of a moving company that’s been under investigation for embezzlement has been arrested. Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin, 26, of Oxford, was taken into custody on Thursday. He was charged with two counts of embezzlement under contract and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge. He...
Dealing with Addiction is a Team Effort at the Lafayette County Detention Center
A county jail, like the Lafayette County Detention Center, usually holds people for a few days after an arrest and until they can make bond. However, people can be sentenced to spend up to a year in county jail, often for nonviolent crimes. The jail is also a holding area...
Henry Looks Forward to 2022 Season
Ole Miss redshirt freshman wide receiver JJ Henry looks forward to returning to the gridiron for the 2022 season. Henry entered the program last season and saw action in the minimum four games for a redshirt. He recorded four yards rushing. “I just want to stand out,” Henry said. “Not...
Ole Miss Holds Fall Camp Scrimmage
Ole Miss football held its first scrimmage camp on Saturday inside the Vaught. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media at the conclusion and said careful review of the game film would be necessary before making any player decisions. “We Don’t make a lot of evaluations out there off...
Jordan Burks Commits to Ole Miss
Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis and staff received a commitment from Jordan Burks for the 2023 class. Burks made his announcement on social media. The Kissimmee, Florida, native is a three-star 6’9” small forward anf chose Ole Miss over Texas Tech, Florida State, Xavier, UAB, Missouri, and Mississippi State among others.
Ole Miss Soccer Set for Exhibition with Kennesaw State
The Ole Miss soccer team will grace the pitch in front of fans for the first time on Friday, taking on Kennesaw State in a preseason exhibition at 6 p.m. CT at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The match will serve as a prelude to the regular season opener, set...
Ole Miss Volleyball Releases 2022 Television Schedule
The SEC and ESPN officially announced their nationally televised volleyball matchups for the 2022 season, with Ole Miss making seven appearances this fall. Ole Miss first hits the national air waves for a non-conference road contest in Lincoln against the National Runner-Up Nebraska on Big Ten Network Saturday, September 3, at 7 p.m. CT.
