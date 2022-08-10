Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Arrest made in July shooting that left one man, 21, dead in an apartment
An arrest has been made in a July shooting that claimed the life of a Williamston man,. Khalil Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was arrested Thursday night without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is charged with an open count of murder...
wcti12.com
NC deputy shot and killed in the line of duty was 13-year veteran, K9 officer
RALEIGH, Wake County — Another North Carolina deputy has been shot and killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd been with the department for 13 years. According to the sheriff’s office, Byrd was a K9 Deputy. He joined the sheriff's office in July 2009 as a detention officer and started Basic Law Enforcement Training School to become a certified law enforcement officer in September 2017. He was sworn in as a deputy in March 2018.
wcti12.com
ENC business hosts "Adopt a Teacher" fundraiser
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Fourth grade teacher and creator of “Adopt a Teacher-Eastern North Carolina,” Jessica Dolan is partnering with local businesses to raise funds for teachers who need school supplies for their classrooms. Dolan saw a need to help K-12 teachers get prepared for the upcoming...
