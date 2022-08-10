RALEIGH, Wake County — Another North Carolina deputy has been shot and killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd been with the department for 13 years. According to the sheriff’s office, Byrd was a K9 Deputy. He joined the sheriff's office in July 2009 as a detention officer and started Basic Law Enforcement Training School to become a certified law enforcement officer in September 2017. He was sworn in as a deputy in March 2018.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO